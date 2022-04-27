The Wildcats girls lacrosse team celebrated Senior Night with a 12-1 over Greensburg Salem in an exhibition contest.
Eight seniors for Greater Latrobe were honored: Abby Kostic, Kaylee Dusetzina, Kloe Templeton, Madison Viazanko, Sarah Matsko, Megan Henderson, Carolina Walters, and Maddy Sosko.
“It was a good game,” Greater Latrobe head coach Kaytie Russo said. “We had six out of our eight seniors score. We are happy; we had a bunch of different girls score tonight. It is always good to spread the wealth.”
The Wildcats wasted little time taking control of the game and the scoreboard when senior Madison Viazanko scored a wrap-around goal at 22:57.
Senior Abbie Kostic would add the second point for the Wildcats less than eight minutes later in the half. Kostic would next assist senior Carolina Walters on a goal to put the Wildcats up 3-0.
Ryley Quinn would next add another point for Greater Latrobe nearing the 10-minute mark of the half. Less than a minute later, Megan Brackney would put the Wildcats up 5-0.
Senior Kloe Templeton would end the Wildcat scoring for the half, putting Greater Latrobe up 6-0.
Walters would open the scoring in the second half less than a minute in putting Greater Latrobe up 7-0.
Seniors Maddy Sosko and Sarah Matsko would add the next two goals for the Wildcats.
Walters would add her third goal putting Greater Latrobe up 10-0 with a little over 10 minutes left in the game.
Jade Mazzoni would score the sole Greensburg Salem goal to prevent the shutout.
Quinn and Kostic would add the last two goals for the Wildcats.
“We were going for the shutout, but still to hold a team to one goal is very good,” Russo said. “It was a very good game all around. When the ball was down on defense, they came up big. The midfield did well too in not letting the ball get down to the defensive end.”
Senior goalie Kaylee Dusetzina saved 8 out of 9 shots on goal (89%). Latrobe converted on 12 out of 31 shots on goal (39%), had 12 draw controls to Greensburg Salem’s three, 19 ground ball controls, five interceptions and six caused turnovers. The Wildcats stay 4-3 in the section and improve to 5-4 overall.
Greater Latrobe will travel to Mt. Lebanon on May 2 for Class AAA, Section 1 contest.
And for Russo, her team is gelling at the right time heading into the final weeks of the season.
“It is getting fun to watch because they are in the flow of things and they know what to do,” she said. “It is more tweaking things at this point. We are not working on big things at this point in the season. This group of kids is really special. They work really well together as a unit.”
