It was like old times for the Greater Latrobe and Greensburg Salem boys’ basketball teams.
Not only were they playing against each other, as they did on so many occasions back in the days, they were doing it in the old gym at Hempfield Area, another one of those schools — and teams — in old Section 1-AAAA of what was then WPIAL’s largest classification.
“It brings back some memories,” responded Greater Latrobe head coach Brad Wetzel, who played and coached against both Hempfield Area and Greensburg Salem way back when.
What it wasn’t, was the way Wetzel wanted to get a look at some of his bench players and see what they can do.
But it worked out.
When GL’s two best players, 6-foot-5 senior forward Mike Noonan and junior guard Ryan Sickenberger — fouled out of Saturday’s Westmoreland County Coaches Association Showcase game, one late in the third quarter — yes, third — and the other early in the fourth, the Wildcats led Greensburg Salem by 22 points and by as many as 28 not too long before that.
So, that meant Greater Latrobe had to finish the game — as in the last six minutes — using no more than three starters.
And sometimes less than that.
However, the Wildcats never got rattled...not even after Greensburg Salem got as close as 12 and with time — nearly three minutes — left.
GL also had only two field goals in the fourth quarter, when Greensburg Salem scored 29 points.
But the Wildcats went 11 of 12 from the free-throw line in the final frame, including six of six from sophomore guard Chase Sickenberger and three of four by freshman guard Landon Butler — and 20 of 21 for the game to defeat the Golden Lions, 80-66.
“They’re really showing some poise for young guys,” Wetzel said of Chase Sickenberger and Butler. “That’s the kind of stuff we need.”
Noonan and Ryan Sickenberger, the team’s only two returning starters from last season, were still the leading scorers for Greater Latrobe (2-3) with 16 points each. But two others were also in double figures as Chase Sickenberger netted 15, and junior guard Frankie Newill 13 while Butler had eight, and junior guard Drew Clair five.
“I’m happy for them,” Wetzel added, referring to his players. “It just shows that the work’s paying off.
“It was good for us to play the way we did. It was a nice win for us.
“I thought it was a really nice team effort today. “We had to do it a lot of times with some starters off the floor
“They kept their heads. It was impressive.”
Actually, Noonan picked up three of his five fouls in the third quarter. He was hit with his fourth at the 5:02-mark, with the Wildcats ahead by 21 at 50-29, and went out.
Wetzel then elected to put him back in with 1:38 to go in the period and the lead at 23 (58-35). But his stay lasted only 14 more seconds.
RIght after that, GL added to its advantage. A three from junior guard Michael Shoemaker and a basket by Chase Sickenberger made it 63-35, and Greensburg Salem (1-4) coach Mark Zahorchak called an immediate timeout, even though there were just 49 seconds to play in the third.
It stayed that margin, 28 points — 67-39 — into the beginning of the fourth quarter. That’s when things started to happen, most of which was Greensburg Salem’s doing.
The Golden Lions scored the next six points that included a traditional three-point play by senior guard Dante Parsons. Then Ryan Sickenberger picks up his fifth foul.
“The game kind of looked like it was over,” Wetzel recalled. “The next thing you know, the fouls started getting called.”
And, with both Noon and Ryan Sickenberger now on the bench, Greensburg Salem slowly but surely cut into its deficit. The Golden Lions ended up extending the run to 13-0 — Parsons accounted for six of the points, and senior guard-forward Ryan Thomas three — and just like that, it was down to 15 at 67-52.
Clair finally halted a nearly four-minute drought for Greater Latrobe by draining both ends of a one-and-one, but GS got the subsequent five points to pull within a dozen, 69-57. Then, it was Chase Sickenberger knocking down four straight free throws — all in the bonus situation — as the Wildcats opened it back up to 16 at 73-57.
“We never let things in doubt,” Wetzel offered. “That was nice.”
Greensburg Salem did get a pair of three-point plays, the first a conventional kind by Thomas and a trey from senior guard Zach Galdo, around a Chase Sickenberger layup to once again make it a 12-point game (75-63). But there was only a little more than a minute remaining, and Butler and Chase Sickenberger combined on five of six free throws after that.
“It could’ve gotten really ugly,” Wetzel allowed. “But I thought the guys we had out there knew what they wanted to do, and we made our foul shots.”
GL jumped in front right away, bottoming out three three-pointers in the first quarter — two from Ryan Sickenberger — for a quick 14-5 edge. The Wildcats made two more treys in the second, one each by Newill and Butler, to increase it to 21 (33-12) at the 4:23-mark and settled for a 42-26 halftime lead.
Greater Latrobe then scored eight of the first 11 points of the third quarter to go up by 21 again at 50-29. That’s when Noonan got his fourth personal foul and later the fifth, although the Wildcats were able to build on the differential that eventually reached 28.
Despite his exit in the third quarter, Noonan shared scoring honors for GL and led the team in rebounds with seven. He also had two steals and a blocked shot.
“Mike has always been able to make plays. But we’re now asking him to be really consistent,” Wetzel elaborated.
“The nice thing about him is, he can score from the inside and outside. If you’re only one-dimensional, you’re easier to stop.”
Before he left, Ryan Sickenberger also had three rebounds and two steals. He and Newill had two threes as Ryan Sickenberger makes the transition from the point last season to more of a combo guard.
“Once we’re in the half-court, we’re asking Ryan to leave the point and get out to open spaces and score for us there consistently, as well,” Wetzel noted. “He’s adapting well to that, and I think his shooing is getting better and better.
“So is Frankie. He’s staring to find his shot, too.”
“And I liked some of the upperclassmen’s leadership. I think we let the offense come to us several times today where we looked like a darned good team.
“I thought today was good for us. I thought the energy was there.”
The win was the first for Greater Latrobe in three games following losses to Gateway and Pittsburgh Central Cathollc. The Wildcats are back in action again today (7:30 p.m.) at home against Taylor Allderdice from the Pittsburgh City League (District 8) before flying to Florida for the KSA Classic — for the second time in four years — Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Orlando.
The top scorer for Greensburg Salem was Thomas with 18 points, along with seven rebounds. Parsons had 17 points, three rebounds and two stelas, Galdo 11 points, and senior guard Jef Mankins and junior forward Cade Cavanaugh nine points apiece.
GL and GS were playing for the first time in nearly five years. They were paired up in the Seton Hill University Shootout in January of 2015 with the Wildcats also winning that one.
Westmoreland County Coaches Association Showcase Boys GREATER LATROBE (80)
Noonan 7-1-16; R. Sickenberger 5-4-16; Clair 1-3-5; Newill 5-1-13; Rauco 0-0-0; C. Sickenberger 4-6-15; Butler 2-3-8; D. Shimko 1-2-4; Shoemaker 1-0-3. Totals, 26-20(21)—80
GREENSBURG SALEM (66)
R. Thomas 7-4-18; Cavanaugh 2-5-9; Parsons 6-5-17; Mankins 3-0-9; Page 1-0-2; Galdo 5-0-11; B. Thomas 0-0-0. Totals, 24-14(27)—66
Score by Quarters
Gr. Latrobe 18 24 23 15 — 80 Greensburg Salem 10 16 11 29 — 66
Three-point field goals: R Sickenberger-2, Newill-2, Noonan, C. Sickenberger, Butler, Shoemaker; Mankins-3, Galdo
