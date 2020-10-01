This was supposed to be the game where Greater Latrobe was to play its third top-five ranked opponent in four weeks.
Considering the alternative, which now has the Wildcats with an open date this week, Jason Marucco would prefer to do just that.
Play.
But because one of its players tested positive for COVID-19 the middle of last week, Gateway had to shut down its football program — and the high school — until at least Oct. 7.
That, in turn, meant that the team had to cancel or postpone two games.
The first of those was last week’s game — albeit non-conference — against Pine-Richland in a showdown of the top-two ranked teams in WPIAL Class 5A.
The second is — or was — Friday’s scheduled WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference matchup at Greater Latrobe.
Now, that won’t happen. And if it does at all remains in question since the the WPIAL announced that, because of the virus, the regular season would be reduced to seven weeks with the playoffs — with possibly a reduced field at that — to follow.
So, with that in mind, the WPIAL Football Steering Committee plans to meet next week to decide what to do with those conference games postponed as a result of COVID-19.
And when Greater Latrobe didn’t receive official word until Monday that Gateway wasn’t going to be able to play, it was too short of a notice to try and find another opponent.
“We all knew, going into this season, that there were going to be some different situations. You had to mentally prepare for that.,” responded Greater Latrobe head coach Jason Marucco.
“This is what I worried about the whole time...starting and then a stoppage happening,” added GL athletic director Mark Mears.
Greater Latrobe nearly lost last game, as well, when South Fayette was forced to play a conference game that had been postponed, again because of the virus. Fortunately for Greater Latrobe, Upper St. Clair was faced with a similar situation when Penn Hills had to make up a conference game. That left Greater Latrobe and Upper St. Clair with the same open date, so they played last Friday.
Had that not occurred, the Wildcats would’ve been off for 20 days. As it is, it’ll be 14 days between games, and Marucco said the team will put the time to good use.
“Anytime adversity comes your way, it’s up to you to make the best of it,” Marucco stated. “That’s what we’ll do.
“We’ll use the time to get prepared. We have three huge conference games left that we know of right now.”
Greater Latrobe will head into that three-week stretch — against Connellsville Area, Franklin Regional and Woodland Hills — after going toe-to-toe with another one of those top-ranked teams in Upper St. Clair. The Wildcats (1-2 overall) scored three times in the fourth quarter and, following an interception by senior linebacker Tucker Knupp, were a touchdown and two-point conversion away from tying the game with possession on USC’s 30-yard line and less than three minutes left. But the Wildcats turned the ball over on downs and wound up on the short end of a 52-44 shootout after trailing by as many as 23 in the second half.
“When we did get a stop near the end of the game, we couldn’t come through,” Marucco reflected. “When we needed to punch one in there at the end, we just weren’t able to do it.
“But it was a great high school football game...back and forth. There were a lot of guys making a lot of different plays. In the end, USC just made a few more than we did.
“We did have them behind the sticks a number of times. But, to their credit, their quarterback made some really good plays...and not just throwing the ball, but running it, as well.”
That would be Ethan Dahlem. He rushed for 160 yards and threw for 99 (10 of 17) while two others (Jamaal Brown and Ethan Hiester) combined for 286 yards and all seven of Upper St. Clair’s touchdowns.
Not to be outdone, however, was the senior trio of quarterback Landan Carns, running back Dylan Gustafson and Knupp for Greater Latrobe. All three went over 100 yards in one category or another.
In the case of Carns, it was well over. He completed 19 of 36 passes for 364 yards — a career high — and four touchdowns, two each to Gustafson and Knupp.
“In really just his third start, he did a lot of nice things,” Marucco said of Carns.
Gustafson made three receptions for 136 yards and added 92 on the ground in 13 attempts. He’s now rushed for 246 yards on 44 carries (5.5 average) and has scored six TDs in all.
Knupp finished with six grabs for 107 yards from his tight end position, giving him 13 and 232 this season with three touchdowns. Another senior, wide receiver Nate Stemmerich, had four catches for 72 yards, upping his season totals to eight and 140, respectively.
“The one thing I thought we did really well was taking what the defense was giving us,” Marucco offered. “We were patient when we needed to be and made some big plays when they changed things on defense.”
Now, the Wildcats will have to wait until next week — unless the virus gets in the way again — to get back on the field. That will be Oct. 9 at Connellsville Area.
“We’ll use the extra time to prepare,” Marucco reiterated. “The first thing we’ll do is take a hard look at ourselves on both sides of the ball and on special teams. We’ll focused on that and then start getting ready for Connellsville.”
Greater Latrobe will then be on the road vs. Franklin Regional (Oct. 16) before closing out the regular season against visiting Woodland Hills (Oct. 23). The end result is a grand total of two home games this season with the possibility that the Gateway contest will be canceled altogether.
“I feel badly for the team,” Mears commented. “To only have two home games this year is so sad, especially for the seniors.
“If there is a positive, and I am not sure there is, we will be 100% healthy and ready for a key three-game conference stretch that will determine the playoffs.”
If there are playoffs, that is, since the WPIAL has yet to determine a time frame and exactly how many teams will qualify.
It seems that COVID-19 is starting to become another opponent that teams have to overcome.
