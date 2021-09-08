The Greater Latrobe boys soccer team is focused on unfinished business.
The Wildcats’ motto in 2020 was “Don’t Stop Believing.” In 2021, it’s a little different, as Greater Latrobe’s slogan is “Unfinished Business.”
Greater Latrobe has a lot of unfinished business entering the 2021 season, as the Wildcats were eliminated in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs with a 5-0 loss against Upper St. Clair.
The Wildcats enjoyed a strong regular season before several players — and seventh-year coach Tom Kennedy — tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), which forced a two-week quarantine.
“We were hit pretty hard, and I had it all with (COVID-19),” Kennedy said. “Fortunately, in the end of the two weeks, all of my symptoms were gone.”
This season, the Wildcats look to finish what they started before the two-week quarantine. But they will have to do that without 11 players lost to graduation, including five starters.
One starter they will have to replace was their leading scorer, Nolan Agostoni, who was named All-WPIAL and First Team All-Conference last season. The Wildcats will also have to replace forward Ryan Banks, midfielder Nate Myers, defender Ian McHugh and goaltender Tanner Sabol.
“We may have lost that many (seniors), but there are still a lot of guys that we still have that are young,” Kennedy said. “We lost a lot of good kids, but I have always been one to try and build a program, not do one and done.”
The Wildcats will use two players to replace Sabol in goal. Senior Tanner Popella and junior Nate Huczko will each play goal at points this season depending on the situation. Popella is also the kicker on the Wildcats’ football team.
Ethan Banks is a returning starting defender, who was also named a team captain, but he may not stay at defense.
“I have been moving (Ethan) around the field because he is really strong and really aggressive and has better than average foot skills,” Kennedy said. “He has gotten so much bigger, faster, and stronger, so I may move him up into the midfield.”
Sophomore, Benjamin Bigi was a backup varsity player as a freshman and he will be in the mix as a starter this year. Will Casey is a returning midfield starter who will see significant time as well.
Ben Hamaty and Luke Hamaty are returning players as well, who will see significant playing time. Ben Hamaty was also named a team captain for the season.
“(Ben) is one of those kids, where every time he came into a game, he would score a goal,” Kennedy said. “I said if he can do that, I need to put him on the field a little more.”
Junior Vinny Oddo was also a backup last year, but Kennedy said the only time he will come off the field this year is if he needs a breather, as he will be a full-time starter.
Two key returning players for the Wildcats are senior captain midfielder Nico Lorenzi and junior midfielder Louis Garbeglio. Lorenzi was named Second Team All-Conference team last season.
Kennedy said Lorenzi was a good all-around player and he’s happy to see him back. Garbeglio’s position is confirmed for the next two years, as Kennedy noted that he’s also solid all around.
Kennedy’s surprise player who has made an impact in the early going is freshman Nikolas Manolakos. Kennedy said he will see plenty of playing time, whether he starts or not.
Sophomores Cole Brunton and Austin An, along with freshman Brady Kring will be big contributors and also see playing time. Brennan Campbell is a returner who saw significant playing time as well last season, will again be a big part of the team this year.
Freshman Roman Agostoni, the younger brother of Nolan Agostoni, will see some playing time as well.
“(Roman) told me he is going to beat all of his brothers records in three years, which is great,” Kennedy said.
Sophomores Nico Myers, Jacob Shcaffer, Ben Currie, and Sam Kiesel may see some playing time this season as well.
The Wildcats opened section play on Tuesday against Pittsburgh Central Catholic, and they host Connellsville Area on Thursday at Rossi Field in another section contest.
The Wildcats have high expectations this year, particularly after the way the previous season ended.
“I don’t want to sound arrogant or bragging about this but our goal every year is to win the WPIAL championship,” Kennedy said. “I tell (the team) you set a high standard, and our low standard is to make the playoffs and everything from that point on is gravy. I want them to achieve the best that they can get but I want them to have a goal that is high enough that they can keep striving.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.