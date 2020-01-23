Greater Latrobe’s wrestling team has already earned a spot in next week’s WPIAL Class AAA team playoffs and was looking to achieve the highest seed possible at Wednesday’s Section 1 tournament at Hempfield Area High School.
The Wildcats were runners-up in sub-section “B” behind Hempfield Area and paired against the sub-section “A” champions, Kiski Area, in the semifinal round.
Greater Latrobe started slow and fell behind early and never was able to fully recover against the Cavaliers and dropped a 37-24 bout to put them in the consolation round against Norwin, which fell to Hempfield Area, 50-22.
GL bounced back to defeat the Knights, 45-29, to finish the tourney in third place.
The Spartans, who finished in the No. 1 spot in sub-section “B”, later went on to knock off Kiski Area in the championship match, 34-31, to capture the section title.
The WPIAL Wrestling Steering Committee is set to meet today to determine the pairings for next week’s 15-team field, which is scheduled to begin Monday.
“Overall, we wrestled well,” Greater Latrobe head coach Mike Ciotti said. “We definitely put it all out there on the line tonight.
“It would’ve been nice to beat Kiski. It came down to the last couple matches and we almost won it.
“I though we could give it a good run to beat them. They stepped up and wrestled well. There might have been a couple of guys who didn’t perform up to the level that they wanted to.”
The ’Cats lost the first five weight classes, starting a 160 pounds, to Kiski Area in the semis to fall behind, 25-0.
Mitch Tyron (160), Jacob Brisky (170) and Tyler Lynch (220) each suffered falls for the Greater Latrobe while Logan Zitterbart (170) lost by major decision, and Corey Boerio (182) dropped a regular decision.
GL fought its way back, staring at 285 and continuing through the lightweights, by winning four consecutive bouts to come with in 10 points (25-15).
Tyler Ross (285), Vinny Kilkeary (106) and Lucio Angelicchio (113) all won regular decisions, and Nate Roth finished the string with a first-period fall at 120.
The Wildcats managed to come within striking distance, trailing, 28-24, after winning two of their next three bouts.
Gabe Willochell (132) recorded a first-period fall in 45 seconds while Payton Henry earned a 10-6 decision at 138. Enzo Angelicchio suffered a heartbreaking 4-2 defeat at 126.
“I thought we controlled the pace of the match and pushed the offense,” Ciotti said. “I think if we would’ve won the coin toss, we could’ve brought the match even closer because of the matches up top.”
But that’s as close as it got as the Cavaliers’ Enzo Morlacci (145) and Sammy Starr (152) won the final two bouts en route to victory. Morlacci won by injury default over Ricky Armstrong, and Starr defeated Jack Pletcher, 4-2.
GL had a much easier time in its second match against Norwin. The ’Cats collected five pins and won eight of the 14 bouts to roll to victory.
Zitterbart (170), Ross (285) Kilkeary (106), Roth (120) and Willochell (132) each registered fall for the Wildcats.
Greater Latrobe had a couple of grapplers out of the lineup for the second match and had to readjust.
“We had to sit a couple guys from the prior match because of concerns of a concussion, and one wasn’t feeling well,” Ciotti explained.
However, the Wildcats were able to plug in a couple of backup wrestlers — Connor Johnson and Jacob Brisky — to fill the spots, and they came through with flying colors.
Brisky (195) earned a regular decision, Boerio (182) received a forfeit, and Johnson (138) won by injury default to round out the victories for the ’Cats.
“We always tell our guys to be ready because you never know what can happen, and those two — Johnson and Brisky — were prime examples tonight.” Ciotti said.
Greater Latrobe will now await for the WPIAL to release its Class AAA playoff pairings.
“To get out of the fourth position is nice because we probably won’t have to wrestle Monday,” Ciotti said. “That will give us time to recover.
“I think this will give us confidence for next week. We can look back at the Kiski match and see that we were right there at that level. We can now see how important the little things are, like bonus points.”
———
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.