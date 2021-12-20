The Greater Latrobe wrestling team may not have captured the prestigious King of the Mountain tournament, regarded as the second-toughest tournament in Pennsylvania.
But that’s OK. The Wildcats achieved the goals they set out to accomplish this weekend. They are also eyeing a bigger tournament prize in the state later in the season.
Greater Latrobe, ranked No. 6 in the state, claimed five medals and finished fourth out of 32 schools at this past weekend’s King of the Mountain tournament, the No. 2-ranked event in the state. The Wildcats finished with 135.5 points, trailing only tournament champion Williamsport (169), along with Council Rock South (159) and State College, which came in at 149.5 points.
“We knew going in we would have a tough time winning this type of tournament without our full lineup, but we battled all weekend and came out fourth out of 32 teams in the second-toughest tournament in the state,” Greater Latrobe coach Mark Mears said. “The goal was to finish in the top five and to be the highest finishing WPIAL school and we achieved both of those goals.”
Greater Latrobe had five place-winners, including Vinny Kilkeary, who captured the 120-pound championship. Luke Willochell (106), Jack Pletcher (152) and Corey Boerio (215) all placed third, while Wyatt Held captured seventh at 285.
Kilkeary took the 120-pound championship with two pinfall victories and two major decisions. He defeated Asher Cunningham, of State College, in the championship with a pinfall victory in 4:44. Kilkeary defeated three of the top 10 ranked wrestlers in the state at his weight class.
Willochell went 4-1 this past weekend with two falls and a major decision. Willochell’s lone loss came in the semifinals against Aaron Seidel, of Northern Lebanon, the No. 2-ranked Class 2A wrestler in the state.
Pletcher finished 6-1 overall and defeated three state-ranked wrestlers along the way. He topped No. 4 Chance Baab of Boyertown, 10-4, and also beat No. 11-ranked Gabriel Belga of Cumberland Valley, 5-2. Pletcher also defeated Council Rock South’s Bekhruz Sadriddinov by a 3-2 margin.
Boerio also grabbed an impressive third-place effort by gong 5-1 overall. He had four pinfall victories and defeated two top-10-ranked wrestlers. Boerio beat No. 5-ranked Josh Sarasnick of Chartiers Valley, 3-2, and pinned No. 7 Lucas Doyle of Council Rock South. Boerio’s lone loss came in the semifinals, as he fall to the No. 6-ranked Class 2A wrestler, Austin Johnson, of Muncy.
Held finished seventh at 285 for the Wildcats. He went 3-2 overall with a fall and a decision along the way.
Additionally for the Wildcats, Leo Joseph went 2-2 with two pins, followed by Jacob Braun at 126 pounds, who also finished 2-2 overall with a fall. Tyler Bowers went 1-2 at 132 pounds and Lucas Braun 0-2 at 138 pounds. Wyatt Schmucker finished 2-2 at 160 pounds with two falls, while Sam Snyder ended 1-2 at 172 pounds. Tyler Lynch also went 2-2 with two falls.
“We have some things to work on,” Mears said. “We want to go back to work on conditioning and we finally have a break in the schedule to do that. We have some fundamental things to work on both on the mat and mentally. We will address all of them and be ready for the next event.”
The next event is the toughest tournament in Pennsylvania, the annual Powerade Tournament, which is set for Dec. 29-30 at Canon-McMillan High School.
“(Powerade) is the toughest tournament in the state and maybe in the country,” Mears said. “This year will be 66 teams from all over the United States. If you place at Powerade this year, I like your chances of going to Hershey at the end of the year.”
But before the Powerade Tournament, the Wildcats will face backyard rival Derry Area, 7:30 p.m. tonight at Derry Area.
