The Greater Latrobe boys’ basketball team fell, 61-55, against Texas-based Royse City High School during Saturday’s final consolation game in the KSA Classic at Orlando, Fla.
The Wildcats (2-7) took eighth place overall in the tournament during their six-point loss against Royse City in the seventh- and eighth-place game of the consolation bracket on Saturday.
Ryan Sickenberger led the Wildcats with 18 points, including a trio of three-pointers, while Michael Noonan also ended in double figures with 13 points.
This was the third time in four years that Greater Latrobe entered in a national boys’ basketball tournament with some of the better teams in the country.
Greater Latrobe played for the championship at the KSA Classic in 2016 and also in the National Division of the Elmira (N.Y.) Holiday Classic last year, but finished as runners-up on both occasions.
Broken Arrow, one of the top teams in Oklahoma, captured the championship at this year’s KSA Classic. Broken Arrow edged out California-based Clovis East by one point for the championship.
Broken Arrow defeated Greater Latrobe, 83-43, during the opening round of the tournamenton Thursday. Spring Ford, also based in Pennsylvania, topped the Wildcats, 70-57, on Friday’s second day of the tournament, prior to Saturday’s loss against Royse City.
Noonan had a game-best 26 points against Spring Ford while both Noonan and Sickenberger were again in double figures against Broken Arrow.
The Wildcats will open WPIAL Class 6A Section 3 play today (5:30 p.m.) at Fox Chapel. The Foxes opened the season with a perfect 6-0 record, including the lone victory against Penn Hills and a win at the North Hills Tipoff Tournament. Fox Chapel averages 58 points scored per game and 44 allowed a contest.
