It took few minutes of overtime, but the Greater Latrobe field hockey team will advance to the championship of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.
With its 2-1 win over Fox Chapel Thursday at Penn-Trafford’s Warrior Stadium, the Lady Wildcats will face Penn-Trafford at Cameron Stadium on the campus of Washington & Jefferson 2 p.m. Saturday.
“It was our first overtime win,” Greater Latrobe coach Jeff Giordan said. “We went down early. It has happened to us before. We’ve been ahead. We’ve been behind. We’ve been tied. There is nothing that we haven’t seen. I don’t know if it was jitters or whatever it was, because everybody doesn’t want to screw up.”
The Wildcats were down 1-0 early and until the third quarter when Belle Blossey drew Greater Latrobe even at 1-all at the 13:43 mark.
“Belle came out of nowhere with that nice shot in the goal,” Giordan said.
The two teams battled in the last quarter and a half to force overtime.
“We held off for overtime and if there was going to be one person that is going to make that goal (in overtime), it is going to (Josie),” Giordan said.
And it was Josie Straigis who scored the Wildcats’ game-winning goal just minutes into the overtime period.
“This is five (wins) in a row,” Giordan said. “We don’t have a lot of down time, because Saturday is coming around the corner. We will get a recovery practice in tomorrow, get stretched out and make sure all the bumps and bruises are taken care of and then we will see what happens Saturday.”
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.