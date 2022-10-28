It took few minutes of overtime, but the Greater Latrobe field hockey team will advance to the championship of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.

With its 2-1 win over Fox Chapel Thursday at Penn-Trafford’s Warrior Stadium, the Lady Wildcats will face Penn-Trafford at Cameron Stadium on the campus of Washington & Jefferson 2 p.m. Saturday.

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

