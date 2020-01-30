WAYNESBURG — Greater Latrobe ran into a buzzsaw on Wednesday evening in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class AAA team playoffs.
That buzzsaw was host and top-seeded Waynesburg Central, which defeated the Wildcats, 49-15.
No 9-seeded Greater Latrobe (7-3) topped No. 8 Connellsville, 42-28, in the first round.
“There was no question that Waynesburg is a better team than us,” GL head coach Michael Ciotti said. “It was nice to find some positives out there today. We just got outgunned tonight.”
The undefeated Raiders (10-0) topped Pine-Richland, 56-18, in the first round.
“They are all wrestling good and wrestling together,” Waynesburg Central coach Joe Throckmorton said. “The top four teams in the WPIAL are probably all in the top six or eight in the state and someone won’t qualify for the state team tournament.
“Hopefully, we will be up for the challenge against Hempfield. We have never had a team qualify for team states, so we hope to be the first to do it.”
The Wildcats’ Gabe Willochell, who won a championship in the Powerade Tournament this past December, downed the Raiders’ Cole Homet, 9-2, at 132 pounds.
Willochell used a takedown and three near-fall points to build up a 5-0 lead in the first period. He added a takedown in the second and both scored reversals in the third. Homet is also highly regarded, as he placed last year at states and is a two-time Powerade place-winner.
Waynesburg Central’s Mac Church and Greater Latrobe’s Vinny Kilkeary had a battle at 106 in a match that could occur again in the individual tournaments, with the former pulling out a 6-5 decision.
Church scored the opening takedown in the first period and held a 2-0 lead going into the second. He escaped for a 3-0 advantage, but Kilkeary scored a takedown of his own to cut the deficit to 3-2.
Church increased his lead to 5-2 with a reversal before allowing an escape for a 5-3 advantage heading into the third. Kilkeary tied the bout at 5, but Church was able to escape and hang on for the one-point decision.
Church won the Powerade Championship and Kilkeary came in eighth. Ciotti was pleased with Kilkeary’s effort despite the setback.
“We definitely felt like we outwrestled the kid there at 106,” Ciotti said. “We look forward to that matchup again. Those two know each pretty well and practice together a lot in the summer, so we are excited for that.”
The Raiders’ Noah Tustin (195), Colton Stoneking (138), Eli Makel (160) and Luca Augustine (170) won by fall in their match against GL. Rocco Welsh (126) and Wyatt Henson (145) won by technical fall for WC.
GL’s Nate Roth and Jack Pletcher won decisions at 120 and 152, respectively.
The Raiders’ Darnell Johnson edged Corey Boerio, 5-2, at 182, and teammate Nate Jones decisioned Lucio Angelicchio, 10-3, at 113. Waynesburg’s Ryan Howard won by forfeit at 285.
“Even though this is a team event, you have to always be prepared for good individuals on the other teams,” Throckmorton said.
Tyler Ross (285) won by forfeit.
Roth and Enzo Angelicchio (126) won by decisions of 13-9 and 7-5, and Tyler Lynch won by forfeit at 220.
As for the first-round match, it was Greater Latrobe that came out on top in those bouts that maybe could’ve gone either way.
“There were a couple of tossup matches that we thought we could have won, but you never know what is going to happen until they start wrestling,” said Connellsville coach Jesse Swink said.
Connellsville (10-4) got off to a good start as Dakoda Rodgers (182 pounds) opened with a decision before Seth Kuhns (195) picked up a fall, giving the Falcons a 9-0 advantage.
But it was GL winning the next three bouts. Lynch (220) received a forfeit before Ross (285) and Kilkeary (106) followed with back-to-back pins, giving the Wildcats an 18-9 lead.
Mason Prinkey (113) brought Connellsville back to within four with a technical fall, but Roth (120) earned a hard-fought 13-9 decision over Jace Ross, pushing the Wildcats’ lead to 21-14.
Roth’s win was an example of a match that probably could have gone either way, and so was the bout at 126. Once again, the result went in GL’s favor as Angelicchio outlasted Hunter Claycomb for a 7-5 decision.
“Looking at it on paper, we knew there would be some coin-flip matches,” Ciotti said. “We won some of those and got bonus points in some of them, which was huge.”
Connellsville’s Dylan Wilson (132) scored an impressive fall to pull the Falcons to within 24-20, but the ’Cats reclaimed a 10-point edge when Willochell (138) also won by pin.
The Falcons’ Jared Keslar (145) made it a five-point bout with a victory via technical fall, but GL Latrobe took a huge step toward the team win when Ricky Armstrong (152) broke a 5-5 tie with George Shultz by pinning him with just five seconds left in the bout.
“That was a big nail in the coffin,” Swink said. “That was a nine-point swing. The match at 126 was also a big one, but it didn’t go our way. Those were heartbreakers for us.”
Pletcher (160) sealed the team win with a pin for the Wildcats.
“The 126-pound match was big and we had a senior step up and get a pin at 152,” Ciotti said. “Pletcher bumped up to 160 and got a pin, so that was another one that went in our favor.”
Connellsville concluded the match with a win as Casper Hinklie (170) won a decision.
Greater Latrobe and Connellsville are scheduled to wrestle again Feb. 12. That exhibition match is at GL.
Waynesburg wrestles Hempfield Area on Saturday in the semifinals at Norwin High School. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. with the championship and consolation matches at 6 p.m. The top four teams qualify for the state team tournament.
WPIAL Class AAA Wrestling Team Championships First Round GREATER LATROBE 42 CONNELLSVILLE 28
