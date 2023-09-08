glgirlssoccer 9/6

The Wildcats lost a close match between two title contenders on Wednesday.

 PHOTO BY SEAN MEYERS

Last season, Greater Latrobe girls soccer split its two regular season meetings with Plum, finishing just a half game behind the Mustangs atop the section standings. Both teams enjoyed success in the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs, too, reaching the semifinals. The third and final meeting between the Wildcats and Mustangs in 2022 took place in the WPIAL third-place consolation game, with the Mustangs claiming a narrow victory in the rubber match.

With both teams among the title contenders once again this year, the first clash between the powerhouse programs on Wednesday was highly anticipated. After the Wildcats had the better of the play early in the contest, Greater Latrobe began to stray from its gameplan, while the Mustangs proved opportunistic, claiming a 3-2 victory at Greater Latrobe’s Rossi Field.

