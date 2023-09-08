Last season, Greater Latrobe girls soccer split its two regular season meetings with Plum, finishing just a half game behind the Mustangs atop the section standings. Both teams enjoyed success in the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs, too, reaching the semifinals. The third and final meeting between the Wildcats and Mustangs in 2022 took place in the WPIAL third-place consolation game, with the Mustangs claiming a narrow victory in the rubber match.
With both teams among the title contenders once again this year, the first clash between the powerhouse programs on Wednesday was highly anticipated. After the Wildcats had the better of the play early in the contest, Greater Latrobe began to stray from its gameplan, while the Mustangs proved opportunistic, claiming a 3-2 victory at Greater Latrobe’s Rossi Field.
As a result, the Wildcats fell to 2-1-0 overall, including 1-1-0 in Class 3A Section 3, while the Mustangs improved to 3-0-0, with all of their wins coming in section play.
“We were off as a unit tonight. We were trying to play too individualistic,” said Greater Latrobe head coach Jamie (Morrison) Campbell. “We were getting opportunities, but we weren’t being dynamic enough. We were looking for constant one-dimensional attack, and then we weren’t taking care of business in the back.
“At moments throughout the game, great individual brilliance, but we just weren’t working with each other,” she continued.
Playing at home for the first time this season, the Wildcats controlled the possession from the onset. In the first portion of the opening half, Robin Reilly generated multiple chances, while Ava Yurko narrowly missed a shot off a corner kick.
After the Wildcats were unable to cash in on their chances, Plum opened the scoring on its first quality shot on goal, as Gianna Revetta found freshman Emily Grubich in the box, and she deposited her shot past GL goalkeeper Corinne Brunetto in the 32nd minute.
“We started off the game really strong. We pounced on them and they were kind of unsure footed, and if some of those opportunities go in the first 10 minutes, I do think that is a different game,” (Morrison) Campbell lamented. “But by letting them (stay) in the game and giving them that belief, they were able to then kind of change the tone to their style.”
The Wildcats responded several minutes later, as a feed by Regan Reilly into the box deflected off of Plum’s Alexis Rodda, and sophomore Annalyse Bauer gathered possession and then netted the equalizer for her third goal of the campaign.
Less than three minute later, however, Plum regained the lead, as Robert Morris commit Ava Weleski scored her sixth goal of the season following a defensive breakdown.
The Mustangs carried their 2-1 lead into the intermission, and throughout most of the second half, as well. Plum coach Jamie Stewart switched keepers at the half, calling upon Malayna Smith to replace Makenna Anderson. Smith was quickly under duress, as GL freshman Emerson Shine lofted a shot past Smith that rang off the right post and deflected back into the field of play.
Plum tallied a crucial insurance goal in the 70th minute, just seconds after Brunetto robbed Weleski on a penalty shot and a subsequent rebound shot hit the post. After regaining possession, however, the Wildcats were unable to clear their zone, and Mia Nardo won a race in the box to cash in to create a two-goal advantage.
“We stopped the penalty, so we were hoping to ride that momentum, but then we lost track of some runners, didn’t take care of our simple responsibilities, and then they were able to punish us for it,” (Morrison) Campbell detailed.
Robin Reilly, whose minutes were being monitored after returning from injury over the weekend, brought the Cats back within striking distance as her long shot ripped the twine with 5:32 remaining. Reilly, a junior, tallied four goals and an assist in her first game of the campaign on Saturday against Norwin.
The Wildcats never seriously threatened to net the equalizer for the rest of the way, as Plum clamped down to seal the road victory.
With several days before Greater Latrobe returns to the pitch to play at Penn Hills on Monday, the players and coaches will hope to refocus and correct their mistakes.
“I feel like we defeated ourselves tonight. So, we’re going to wipe the slate clean, go back to the drawing board, get some fresh air, and look to go at it the next round,” said (Morrison) Campbell. “Defeats happen, but it’s what we do next.”
