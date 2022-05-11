The night started out promising for host Greater Latrobe boys volleyball team as it bested the visiting Penn-Trafford Warriors 25 – 20 to take a the first set lead in the important Class AAA, Section 1 matchup, but the Warriors would rally for a 3-1 win.
Set two was a back-and-forth affair with the Wildcats rallying from a four-point early deficit, but near the midpoint of the set, Greater Latrobe saw three starters injured on the same play. The Wildcats played inspired volleyball for the balance of the set but were unable to regain the lead dropping the set 23 – 25 and knotting the match 1-1.
With substitutions necessary to adjust for the injuries the Wildcats fought for every point as they tried to find an effective balance, but Penn Trafford was able to press their advantage and take sets three and four by the scores of 15 – 25 and 18 – 25 to secure the victory.
Senior Brennan Ward continued to lead the Wildcats in scoring, service aces and defensive digs accounting for 10 kills, five aces and 11 digs. Tyler Nelson turned in a solid performance collecting four kills, four blocks and two aces from his middle hitter position while dishing out three assists after being pressed into service in a backup setter roll. Enzo Rodi added three kills and two blocks with the balance of the Wildcat attack coming from Rocco Marino (2), Sam Kiesel (2), Qwen Ward (2), Josh Havrilla (1) and Luke Fiore (1). In addition to his two kills Marino made his presence known at the net also, leading the team in blocks with five with Kiesel doing the same collecting four aces.
Varsity setter Josh Havrilla played an inspiring match after suffering one of the early injuries distributing 22 assists, scoring two aces, and tying teammate Sam Kiesel in digs with each scoring nine. Rodi posted six digs, and Ruben Rojas accounted for four digs to round out the varsity defense.
Latrobe’s JV’s gave Penn-Trafford all they could handle in two fiercely contested sets, but dropped their match by the scores of 23 – 25 and 19 – 25. Sam Kiesel, Owen Ward, and Luke Fiore led the way on offense for the JV team, with all three scoring six kills and a block for the contest. Brady Kring and Eric Bisignani capped off the balance of the offensive scoring with a kill each. Jacob Elliot added to the scoring with his two aces from his Libero position. Eric Bisignani in running the JV offense chalked up 19 assists on the night and defensively Sam Kiesel set the bar with 10 digs, Jacob Elliot added six digs and combining for 15 additional digs were Owen Ward (5), Luke Fiore (4), Tyler Bauer (2), Ethan Shoemaker (2)and Bisignani (2) respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.