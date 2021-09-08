The Greater Latrobe boys’ soccer team suffered a setback during its section opener on Tuesday.
Greater Latrobe suffered a 3-0 defeat against host Pittsburgh Central Catholic during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 match.
Pittsburgh Central Catholic scored as time was expiring in the first half. The Vikings then added two more in the second half to set the final. The Wildcats are 0-3 overall this season, following losses against Canon-McMillan and North Allegheny – two top seven teams in Class 4A last season – at the Canon-McMillan Tournament. The Wildcats lost, 5-1, against the host Big Macs and 6-0 versus the Tigers.
Greater Latrobe (0-1, 0-3) will host Connellsville Area, 8 p.m. Thursday at Rossi Field.
Derry Area suffered a 13-2 setback against GCC in an exhibition game. Additional information regarding this game was not submitted to the Bulletin before Wednesday’s deadline. Derry Area is 0-3 overall following an 11-0 loss against Indiana Area and a 7-1 setback against DuBois Area, both at the Indiana Area Tournament.
Derry Area is scheduled to open WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 play, 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Shady Side Academy at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.