The Greater Latrobe boys’ golf team lost its first dual match of the season, 187-217, against Pittsburgh Central Catholic on Tuesday during an exhibition at Edgewood Country Club.
Greater Latrobe saw Pittsburgh Central Catholic a day earlier during the annual Gary Garrison Invitational at Latrobe Country Club. Greater Latrobe, as a team, placed sixth during the eight-team invitational with a 427, while Pittsburgh Central Catholic were the runners-up at 406 behind Fox Chapel, which captured the event with a 395.
Greater Latrobe (0-1) senior Alex DiBernardo was the low medalist for the Wildcats with a 5-over-par-40, while classmate Owen Miele ended one stroke back at 6-over-41. Senior Daylan Yeager shot an 8-over-43 and junior Ben Ridilla shot a 46. Sophomore P.J. Germano and junior Jake Pavlik both shot a 47 to end the round for the Wildcats.
Pittsburgh Central Catholic, as a team, finished fifth in the district the past two seasons, and captured both the PIAA state and WPIAL Class 3A championship in 2018. Carter Pitcarin and Dan Donahoe both led Pittsburgh Central Catholic (1-0) on Tuesday with a 1-over-par-36, while Conner Walker and Christian Harhal both followed, one stroke back at 2-over-37. Regan Logan closed the round with a 6-over-41 for the Vikings.
Greater Latrobe is scheduled to open WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 play, 3:30 p.m. Thursday against Armstrong at Latrobe Country Club.
