Greater Latrobe led late, but Indiana Area’s three-run sixth inning lifted the Little Indians to a 7-6 home exhibition win on Tuesday.
The Wildcats (2-1) scored a run in the top of the sixth, extending their lead to 6-4. However, trailing by one run, Indiana Area’s Steven Budash hit a two-run single in the bottom of the frame to give the Little Indians the lead for good.
Clay Petrosky led Greater Latrobe at the plate with three singles. Erik Batista picked up a two-base hit, while Chase Sickenberger and Drew Clair each singled and drove in a run.
Indiana Area took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first and held that advantage until the top of the fourth when Greater Latrobe plated four runs. The Wildcats’ offensive onslaught was led by Rayce King, Clair, Logan Short and Sickenberger — as GL took a 4-2 lead. Greater Latrobe added another run in the fifth, but Indiana Area plated two runs in the bottom half of the inning to cut the deficit to one, 5-4.
The Wildcats outhit the Little Indians, 8-7, in their one-run defeat.
Jacob Albaugh took the loss for the Wildcats. He surrendered two runs on two hits over one inning, striking out one and walking one. Tommy Ciesielski started the game for the Wildcats. He went five innings, allowing five runs on five hits and striking out four.
Ben Ryan earned the victory on the mound for Indiana Area. Ryan lasted two innings, allowing one hit and one run while striking out three and walking one.
Budash went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Indiana Area offensively.
Greater Latrobe opened the 2021 season with a 2-0 shutout win against Ohio’s Upper Arlington on Saturday, before the Greater Latrobe offense broke out during a 7-4 victory against Baldwin on Sunday.
The Wildcats open Section 1-5A play against McKeesport Area, 7:30 p.m. at Greater Latrobe’s Graham-Sobota Complex.
———
Gr. Latrobe Indiana Area ab r h ab r h
Short 2 0 0 Homer 3 2 1 Sickenbrgr 4 0 1 Trusal 2 2 0 Amatucci 3 0 0 Budash 3 1 2 Krinock 1 0 0 Ryan 4 0 1 Knupp 3 1 1 Gonos 2 0 0 Petrosky 4 2 3 Connel 1 0 1 King 4 1 1 Yanity 2 1 0 Clair 3 0 1 Kanick 3 0 1 Batista 3 1 1 Tortrlla 3 1 1 Miele 1 0 0 Doughrty 3 0 0 Carns 0 1 0 Truman 0 0 0 Albaugh 0 0 0 Martin 0 0 0 Ciesielski 0 0 0
Totals 28 6 8 Totals 26 7 7Gr. Latrobe 000 411 0 — 6 8 2Ind. Area 200 023 x — 7 7 3 Doubles: Batista (GL); Ryan (IA) Strikeouts by: Ciesielski-4, Albaugh-1 (GL); Yanity-2, Martin-1, Ryan-3 (IA) Base on balls by: Ciesielski-3, Albaugh-1 (GL); Yanity-2, Martin-1, Ryan-1 (IA) Winning pitcher: Ben Ryan Losing pitcher: Jacob Albaugh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.