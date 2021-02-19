Hempfield Area picked up a pair of victories against the Greater Latrobe swimming and diving teams during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 meet at Hempfield Area on Thursday.
The Hempfield Area girls scored a narrow win, 88-87, against Greater Latrobe, while the Spartan boys’ team also picked up a 92-68 victory against the Wildcats.
The Greater Latrobe girls won five events against Hempfield Area.
Gracie Wetzel claimed two, the 100 breast and 200 individual medley. She picked up a WPIAL qualifying time in the 200 individual medley. Lauren Bisignani won diving with a qualifying effort, while Dannika Mucino and Kate Wolford also picked up victories in the 100 free and 500 free, respectively.
The Greater Latrobe boys won four events and picked up five total qualifying marks.
Teko Angelicchio and Tanner Popella were the lone individual winners in the 200 individual medley and diving, respectively.
The team of Gavin Skwirut, Colin Spehar, Charlie Cratty and Julian Zhu won both the 200 free relay and the 400 free relay with a pair of WPIAL qualifying times. The team of Spehar, Angelicchio, Skwirut and Zhu also placed second in the 200 medley relay, but claimed a qualifying effort.
Spehar also picked up a qualifying time with his second-place finish in the 100 butterfly, while Skwirut also qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A championships in the 50 free after a fourth-place showing.
Greater Latrobe is back in action 3:30 p.m. Friday at home against Mount Pleasant Area.
