In the first-ever meeting between the teams, visiting Hempfield Area downed the Greater Latrobe bowling team, 7-0, on Tuesday.
Matt Martinoski led the Greater Latrobe boys with a 693 series, while James Gatto followed with a 612 total. Both Martinosky and Gatto threw two clean games, marking 97% of their frames for the three-game set. Alex Brubaker contributed a 541 series and Justin Taylor finished with a 506.
Greater Latrobe averaged more than 900 pins per game, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with Hempfield Area, which leap-frogged the Wildcats for first place.
Greater Latrobe’s girls also lost, 7-0, against Hempfield Area.
Kaylee Zuzak led the way for the Lady Wildcats with a 569 series followed by Sidney Batsa with a 392 total. Hannah DeStefano also chipped in a 359 series.
Greater Latrobe will face Greensburg Central Catholic, 3 p.m. Wednesday at Hillview Lanes.
