The Greater Latrobe wrestling team made its first appearance in the WPIAL Class 3A team tournament semifinals since 2015 on Saturday at Peters Township High School, but the Wildcats had to settle for third place after splitting its two matches.
The second-seeded Latrobe faced No. 3 seed Connellsville Area in a rematch of the Section 2 final, in which the Wildcats posted a 38-19 on Jan. 26. In the rematch, Connellsville Area rallied from a 21-18 deficit with four consecutive victories to pull out a 37-27 win.
Both teams had a starter out of the lineup, but Latrobe was at a bigger disadvantage with junior heavyweight Wyatt Held sidelined by a bout of mononucleosis.
“Wyatt was diagnosed with mono and is not allowed to wrestle until Tuesday,” Greater Latrobe coach Mark Mears said. “That force me to bump our upper weights up one weight class since we don’t have another heavyweight.”
Connellsville Area was without 172-pound senior Hunter Claycomb. He was replaced by senior Zach Bigam, a former starter who had 29 career wins.
The semifinal match began at 106 pounds just like the Section 2 title match. Latrobe recorded three consecutive pins to open the section final to take a commanding 18-0 lead. In the rematch, freshman Luke Willochell and junior Vinny Kilkeary registered pins at 106 and 120 pounds, while teammate Leo Joseph dropped a 10-1 major decision to Evan Petrovich at 113. That translated into a 10-point swing, which turned out to be Connellsville Area’s margin of victory.
“Not having a heavyweight put more pressure on everybody else, especially the guys in the lower weight classes,” Mears said. “I don’t want to blame Leo because he was a hero the first time we wrestled Connellsville. He is only a freshman. He will learn from that loss.”
Connellsville Area followed with a pair of victories at 126 and 132 to take a 15-12 lead. Gabriel Ruggieri pinned Wildcats senior Lucio Angelicchio at 126, and Chad Ozias recorded a 19-4 major decision of sophomore Jacob Braun at 132.
The Falcons made a lineup change at 138. They moved freshman Lonzy Vielma up to 145 pounds and inserted Ayden Henry, a senior who had not wrestled a match. Wildcats’ junior Nathan Roth easily pinned Henry to give Greater Latrobe an 18-15 lead. Vielma posted a 6-2 win at 145 pounds over senior Gabe Golden tying the match at 18-18.
Greater Latrobe regained the lead with Jack Pletcher’s 5-2 win over Ethan Ansell, a reversal of the last time they wrestled. That gave the Wildcats a 21-18 lead with five bouts remaining. Unfortunately, it would be the team’s last lead, as the Falcons recorded four consecutive wins to clinch the match victory.
Bigam stepped in at 160 and recorded a 6-4 win over Wyatt Schmucker. That allowed Connellsville Area to move top-ranked Jared Keslar up to 172 and the Wildcats promptly forfeited to him.
With Held out of the lineup, Mears was forced to move Sam Snyder, Tyler Lynch, and Cory Boerio up one weight class. Snyder dropped a 10-2 major decision to Connellsville Area’s George Shultz at 189, and Lynch was pinned by Dennis Nichelson at 215. With the victory secured, Connellsville Area forfeited to Boerio at heavyweight.
“We did not lose for a lack of effort,” Mears said. “This is a young team.
“They will learn from their mistakes. Hopefully we can make it back to the semifinals next year and use the experience we gained to take it a step or two further.”
Twenty minutes after their loss to Connellsville Area, Greater Latrobe faced Canon-McMillan in a consolation for third place to determine seeding for the PIAA team tournament, which begins Monday.
“I wasn’t concerned about a letdown,” Mears said. “In fact, it was just the opposite. Losing to Connellsville did not sit well with them. They were angry and went out and beat a very good Canon-McMillan squad.”
Greater Latrobe posted a 40-25 win against the Big Macs to earn the WPIAL’s third-place spot in the PIAA bracket.
Willochell (106 pounds), Kilkeary (120), Roth (138), and Boerio (285) posted pins for the Wildcats, while Pletcher (160) recorded a major decision. Golden (145) and Schmucker (152) won by decision, and Lynch (215) won by forfeit.
Latrobe enters the PIAA team tournament with a 12-1 record. The Wildcats travel to Carrick to face the City League champions in a preliminary round match at 7 p.m. today. A win over the Raiders will earn the Wildcats a trip to Hershey for Thursday’s quarterfinals against District 1 champion Council Rock South.
“It will be interesting to see how we do in the state tournament,” Mears said. “Our goal all year was to be a top six finisher in the state. That goal has not changed.”
Waynesburg is the defending champion. The Raiders earned a return trip to Hershey with a 35-18 win over Connellsville Area in Saturday’s WPIAL title match.
“District 11 and the WPIAL (District 7) are the two strongest districts,” Mears said. “(District 11 champion) Bethlehem Catholic and Waynesburg have to be considered the favorites.”
WPIAL Class 3A Team Tournament
Consolation
GR. LATROBE 40, CANON-MAC 25
106 — Luke Willochell, Latrobe pinned Tanner Mizenko, Canon-McMillan, 4:21.
113 — Brandon Dami, Canon-McMillan pinned Leo Joseph, Latrobe, 1:31.
120 — Vinny Kilkeary, Latrobe pinned Joseph Ryder, Canon-McMillan, 0:29.
126 — Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan dec. Jacob Braun, Latrobe, 10-4.
132 — Andrew Binni, Canon-McMillan pinned Lucas Braun, Latrobe, 3:44.
138 — Nathan Roth, Latrobe pinned Josiah Gardner, Canon-McMillan, 2:37.
145 — Gabe Golden, Latrobe dec. Tyler Soule, Canon-McMillan, 5-0.
152 — Wyatt Schmucker, Latrobe dec. Landen Simms, Canon-McMillan, 7-1.
160 — Jack Pletcher, Latrobe major dec. Gianmarco Ramos, Canon-McMillan, 14-5.
172 — Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan by forfiet.
189 — Geno Calgaro, Canon-McMillan major dec. Sam Snyder, Latrobe, 14-5.
215 — Tyler Lynch, Latrobe by forfeit.
285 — Cory Boerio, Latrobe pinned Mason Williams, Canon-McMillan, 0:33.
Semifinals
CONNELLSVILLE 37, GR. LATROBE 27
106 — Luke Willochell, Latrobe pinned Trent Huffman, Connellsville, 0:17.
113 — Evan Petrovich, Connellsville major dec. Leo Joseph, Latrobe, 10-1.
120 — Vinny Kilkeary, Latrobe pinned Jacob Layton, Connellsville, 3:51.
126 — Gabriel Ruggieri, Connellsville pinned Lucio Angelicchio, Latrobe, 5:04.
132 — Chad Ozias, Connellsville tech. fall Jacob Braun, Latrobe, 19-4, 4:04.
138 — Nathan Roth, Latrobe pinned Ayden Henry, Connellsville, 0:40.
145 — Lonzy Vielma, Connellsville dec. Gabe Golden, Latrobe, 6-2.
152 — Jack Pletcher, Latrobe dec. Ethan Ansell, Connellsville, 5-2.
160 — Zach Bigam, Connellsville dec. Wyatt Schmucker, Latrobe, 6-4.
172 — Jared Keslar, Connellsville by forfeit.
189 — George Shultz, Connellsville major dec. Sam Snyder, Latrobe, 10-2.
215 — Dennis Nichelson, Connellsville pinned Tyler Lynch, Latrobe, 2:54.
285 — Cory Boerio, Latrobe by forfeit.
WAYNESBURG 36, CANON-MAC 22
106 — Tanner Mizenko, Canon-McMillan by forfeit.
113 — Brandon Dami, Canon-McMillan dec. Ky Szewczyk, Waynesburg, 3-2.
120 — Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan major dec. Joseph Simon, Waynesburg, 10-0.
126 — Zander Phaturos, Waynesburg dec. Andrew Binni, Canon-McMillan, 7-2.
132 — Mac Church, Waynesburg pinned Mikhail Krenzelak, Canon-McMillan, 1:49.
138 — Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg pinned Josiah Gardner, Canon-McMillan, 1:17.
145 — Nate Jones, Waynesburg dec. Tyler Soule, Canon-McMillan, 4-0.
152 — Landen Simms, Canon-McMilan dec. Jake Stephenson, Waynesburg, 7-3.
160 — Gianmarco Ramos, Canon-McMillan dec. Nate Kirby, Waynesburg, 7-1.
172 — Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg pinned Blake Ward, Canon-McMillan, 2:56.
189 — Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan dec. Brody Evans, 11-5.
215 — Eli Makel, Waynesburg by injury default Broxon Dean, 1:05.
285 — Noah Tustin, Waynesburg by forfeit.
