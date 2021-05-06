The Greater Latrobe boys’ volleyball team couldn’t carry the momentum from a win on Tuesday, as the Wildcats suffered a straight-game defeat on Wednesday against host Butler Area in an exhibition game.
Butler Area took the match with a 25-17 win in the first game and by identical 25-16 margins in the second and third contests, as Greater Latrobe fell to 4-4 overall.
Senior outside hitter Frank Newill led the Wildcats with nine kills, while Brennan Ward and Braxton Marshall both recorded five kills. Will Burkhard also posted four kills, while Mike Brackney accounted for a team-best seven blocks.
Tyler Ryan dished out 19 assists, to go along with two blocks and a kill, while defensively Dante Frescura and Tyler Nelson both accounted for six digs, apiece. Newill and Josh Havrilla trailed with four digs each.
The Wildcats are even overall, but they are 3-2 in section play. Greater Latrobe is back in action, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hempfield Area in a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 play.
Greater Latrobe is in the midst of a key two-week stretch, which has the Wildcats playing seven matches in 10 days, including five on the road. The Wildcats are scheduled to host Pittsburgh Central Catholic on Saturday before road matches at Penn-Trafford and Norwin and a home tilt against Hempfield Area on Wednesday to close out the regular season.
Greater Latrobe swept Pittsburgh Central Catholic, but fell to Norwin in five games and Penn-Trafford by sweep in the first meeting between the teams.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team continued its win streak with a sweep of Butler Area. Scores were 25-19 and 25-23.
Sam Kiesel led the way with six kills, while Tyler Mondock and Tyler Nelson followed with five and four kills, respectively. Nelson also posted four aces. Ruben Rojas led the charge defensively with seven digs, while Havrilla put up three digs and accounted for 15 assists offensively.
