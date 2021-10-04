The Greater Latrobe boys soccer team suffered a 2-1 loss against Taylor Allderdice during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 game played Saturday at Rossi Field. No additional results or information was submitted to the Bulletin prior to Monday’s deadline.
Greater Latrobe fell to 3-6 in the section and 3-8 overall.
The Wildcats are currently fifth in the section behind fourth-place Pittsburgh Central Catholic (5-3, 5-4) Penn-Trafford (6-3, 7-3), Allderdice (6-2, 10-2) and Norwin (8-0, 9-1-1), which is atop the section.
Greater Latrobe opened the season with losses in six of its first seven wins, but the Wildcats have alternated wins in their last four games. Greater Latrobe has been outscored 30-3 in eight losses, but the Wildcats outscored the opposition, 12-1, in three wins.
Greater Latrobe had lost its third straight game before a 4-0 shutout against Hempfield Area. The Wildcats suffered a two-goal loss versus Pittsburgh Central Catholic, but beat Connellsville Area prior to Saturday’s loss against Allderdice.
Greater Latrobe is scheduled to play a road game at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m. Thursday before the Wildcats’ next home game on Monday, Oct. 11 against Norwin. Greater Latrobe suffered a 5-0 home loss against Penn-Trafford and the Wildcats fell, 3-0, at Norwin, both last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.