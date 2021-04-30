Greater Latrobe went down to the wire against visiting Norwin but came up short in five sets, 3-2, during WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 boys’ volleyball action on Thursday.
The Wildcats started out on fire with a 25-14 first set victory, but dug themselves into a seven-point hole in set two, battled back to tie the score at 19, with Norwin gaining the final edge, 25-23. The Knights took set three, 25-17, but the Wildcats forced a fifth set by winning the fourth, 25-18. Ultimately, Norwin prevailed in the fifth set with a 15-12 win.
Greater Latrobe fell to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in section play.
Wildcat outside hitters Frank Newill and Enzo Rodi paced the varsity squad with 18 and 16 kills, respectively. Middle hitter Will Burkhard contributed 10 kills on the night, with Brennan Ward, Mike Brackney and Tyler Ryan combining for 13 additional kills.
Tyler Nelson produced three service aces, while Newill provided two. Brackney chalked up eight blocks to add to his point total.
Ryan guided Greater Latrobe’s offense by distributing 42 assists to the six Wildcat attackers.
On the defensive side, eight Wildcats got in on the action of denying points to the Knights, led by Dante Frescura with 18 digs. Antonio Kantor and Nelson each had nine digs with 14 additional digs posted by Newill (8), Ryan (3), Ward (2) and Rodi with one.
For the second match in a row, the Greater Latrobe JV team earned another three-set victory. Scores were 25-22, 22-25 and 15-6.
Sam Kiesel set the bar for the JV offense with eight kills, followed by Rocco Marino with six. Tyler Mondock and Isiac Waszo chipped in three kills apiece, and Bryson Hill and Nelson added one kill each. In addition to his kill totals, Marino also led the JV squad in blocks with four.
Stepping into the setting role, Nelson tallied 20 assists while directing the JV offense and racked up seven service aces for his efforts.
Ruben Rojas topped the JV defensive stats with 16 digs, supported by the dig totals of Hill (6), Mondock (5) and Jacob Elliot with three.
The Greater Latrobe JV squad will participate in the North Allegheny invitational Friday evening, while the varsity team will compete in the North Allegheny varsity invitational starting 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Next week begins a key two-week stretch that has the Wildcats playing seven matches in 10 days, including five on the road.
