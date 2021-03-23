The Penn-Trafford tennis team defeated Greater Latrobe, 4-1, during a WPIAL Section 1-AAA match contested on Monday at Greater Latrobe, but the margin was much closer than it appeared.
The Warriors defeated the Wildcats in the season-opening match for both teams. Penn-Trafford captured a pair of singles matches and swept doubles action. All three singles matches went three sets, as Greater Latrobe won at first singles, while Penn-Trafford took the other two singles matches.
Dom Robinson scored the lone win for Greater Latrobe. He won the first, 6-4, but Brian Lee, of Penn-Trafford rebounded with a 6-4 victory of his own. Robinson finished the victory with a 6-2 win.
Alex Turowski won at second singles in similar fashion for the Warriors against August Lawrence. Turowski won the first, 6-4, before Lawrence answered with a 6-3 win. Turowski picked up the victory with a 6-2 win.
Penn-Trafford’s Sahit Sudadi had to rally for victory against Greater Latrobe’s Luke Robinson. Luke Robinson won the first set 6-4 before Sudadi rallied with victories of 7-5 and 6-3.
Greater Latrobe managed one game in doubles action, as the Warriors earned the sweep.
Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski and Thomas Kopasko defeated Kip Robinson and Koen Fulton in straight games, while Daniel Lee and Ryan Litzinger topped Julian Zhu and Gabe Golden, 6-1, 6-0.
Greater Latrobe is scheduled to visit Connellsville Area, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in another section match.
PENN-TRAFFORD 4,
GREATER LATROBE 1
SINGLES —Dom Robinson (Gr. Latrobe) d. Brian Lee, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; Alex Turowski (P-T) d. August Lawrence, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; Sahit Sudadi (P-T) d. Luke Robinson, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.
DOUBLES — Nick Turowski-Thomas Kopasko (P-T) d. Kip Robinson-Koen Fulton, 6-0, 6-0; Daniel Lee-Ryan Litzinger (P-T) d. Julian Zhu-Gabe Golden, 6-1, 6-0.
