It was a difficult day on the diamond for the Greater Latrobe baseball team.
Fortunately for the Wildcats, they’ll have less than 24 hours to rebound against the same opponent thanks to the WPIAL’s new back-to-back scheduling format for section play.
The Wildcats managed just two hits and committed seven errors, as Franklin Regional jumped out to an early lead and added to its advantage in the later innings for a 14-1 victory during a WPIAL Class 5A, Section 1 game played Monday at Greater Latrobe’s Graham-Sobota Field.
Greater Latrobe fell to 2-1 in section play and 5-3 overall. The Wildcats swept McKeesport Area in their first section series of the season last week. They have gone 3-2 in exhibition play recently, defeating Upper Arlington, Baldwin and Hempfield Area this past weekend with losses against Indiana Area and Mount Lebanon.
Greater Latrobe is back in action, 4 p.m. today against Franklin Regional in Murrysville. The Wildcats host Class 6A power Norwin on Friday before another section set against Gateway next week.
Franklin Regional (3-0, 5-0) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Monday, and the Wildcats cut the deficit in half, 2-1, in the bottom of the second, but the Panthers scored the final 12 runs of the game. Franklin Regional scored once in the third and two more runs in the fourth and fifth innings for a 7-1 lead before piling on with a seven-run seventh.
Tucker Knupp led the Wildcats with two singles and a run, their only hits and run of the game. Alex Woodring suffered the loss, allowing seven runs — four earned — on six hits with three strikeouts and four walks in four-and-two-thirds innings. Tommy Ciesielski, Chase Sickenberger and Clay Petrosky worked the final three innings. They combined to allow seven runs, five earned, on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks.
Franklin Regional pounded out 14 runs on 11 hits during the win against the Wildcats, including four doubles and three home runs.
Andrew Muraco led the charge for the Panthers with three hits, including a home run, a double and two runs. Caden Smith had two singles and three runs, while Louis Kegerreis belted a home run and scored three runs. Trevor Brncic also homered, while Tim Quinn and Jordan Suvak both doubled and scored. Jack Bridges singled and scored, while Tom Nicely also doubled for the Panthers.
Brian Pirone was the winning pitcher, allowing one earned run on two hits with 12 strikeouts and three walks in five innings. Chris Pagano fanned four and walked one without allowing a run or a hit in two innings of relief.
Kegerreis drew a one-out walk in the first inning for the Panthers before Muraco homered to right field to give Franklin Regional an early 2-0 lead.
Greater Latrobe scored its run with two outs in the bottom of the second. Knupp led off the inning with a single and Clay Petrosky drew a walk. Erik Batista was hit by a pitch after a pair of strikeouts and Knupp crossed on a wild pitch to make it a 2-1 game.
Brncic homered in the top of the third and Kegerreis hit a two-run shot in the fourth, as Franklin Regional extended its lead to 5-1. Suvak came through with a two-run double that scored Smith, who reached on an error, giving the Panthers a 7-1 advantage through five innings.
Three straight doubles in the seventh by Muraco, Quinn and Nicely scored four runs, giving Franklin Regional an 11-1 lead. Nolan Williams later scored on a wild pitch, Smith singled in a run and Suvak hit a sacrifice fly to plate the final run of the game.
Fr. Regional Gr. Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Suvak 4 1 1 Short 3 0 0 Kegerreis 3 3 1 Sickenbrgr 3 0 0 Muraco 4 2 3 Amatucci 1 0 0 Quinn 4 1 1 Basciano 0 0 0 Nicely 5 0 1 Knupp 3 1 2 Brncic 4 1 1 Petrosky 1 0 0 Luko 0 1 0 King 3 0 0 Bridges 5 1 1 Clair 3 0 0 Dalcnton 3 0 0 Batista 2 0 0 Smith 5 3 2 Woodrng 1 0 0 Williams 0 1 0 Wilson 2 0 0 Pagano 0 0 0 Cieslski 0 0 0 Pirone 0 0 0 Krinock 0 0 0 Miele 0 0 0 Amatucci 0 0 0
Totals 37 14 11 Totals 22 1 2Fr. Regional 201 220 7 — 14 11 1Gr. Latrobe 010 000 0 — 1 2 7 Doubles: Quinn, Suvak, Muraco, Nicely (FR) Home Runs: Kegerreis, Brncic, Muraco (FR) Strikeouts by: Woodring-3, Ciesielski-1, Sickenberger-3, Petrosky-0, Krinock-0 (GL); Pirone-12, Pagano-4 (FR) Base on balls by: Woodring-4, Ciesielski-1, Sickenberger-1, Petrosky-1, Krinock-0 (GL); Pirone-3, Pagano-1 (FR) Winning pitcher: Brian Pirone Losing pitcher: Alex Woodring
