It was a defensive battle between Class 5A, Section 1 rivals Franklin Regional and host Greater Latrobe that helped to keep the score low as the Panthers edged the Wildcats for the 52-39 win Tuesday.
The score after the first quarter more resembled that of a football game than basketball as Franklin Regional held a slim 7-6 lead.
“Offensively we had a hard time generating good looks,” Wildcat coach Brad Wetzel said. “I thought defensively it was maybe one of our best games. I really do and I thought rebounding-wise in the first half. I thought we rebounded our tails off.”
The defensive battle continued into the second quarter that saw Latrobe come alive as Landon Butler scored eight of his team-high 12 points in the quarter to help the Wildcats surge ahead of the Panthers 20-18 at the half.
“Anytime that you play Latrobe you know it is going to be a tough game,” Panther coach Jesse Reed said. “They play hard as hell and coach has them playing as hard as anyone in our section. So you have to try and match that energy and sometimes it is hard to do that for the full 32 minutes.”
The Panthers came out after the half and started to build momentum that carried them to a 31-25 lead at the close of the third quarter.
“In the second half I thought we did a better job of competing and bringing that energy and effort,” Reed said. “It was very slow scoring. It was tough to get a bucket. Both teams were defending their butts off, hats off to both teams. I thought we both defended very well. It was just the ball just bounced our way a couple of times on shots and not theirs and we were able to pull away at the end, but I thought it was a physical, tough defensive battle. And that is what you love.”
As Franklin Regional was in the bonus for the fourth quarter, the Panthers started to pull away from the Wildcats to secure the win.
“I thought at one point we were generating the pace that we needed,” Wetzel said. “And that second half it was their pace and they got a lot of size and were able to exploit some mismatches.”
Franklin Regional’s Cooper Rankin led all scorers with 13 points, with Cam Rowell adding 12 points and Caden Brush chipping in 11 points.
Landon Butler led the Wildcats with 12 and needs nine points to eclipse the 1,000-point mark for his career. Max Butler added eight points for Latrobe.
“We are not that far away,” Wetzel said. “The question is are these guys going to persevere and get through this or are we going to tail off? I have faith in them and I think they will come ready to go. Sooner or later the ball is going to drop in and make our lives a bit easier. It is difficult to do what we want to do if the ball doesn’t go through the hole. You certainly don’t want the scores in the 30s or 40s.”
The Wildcats travel to Penn-Trafford Friday for another section contest.
“We know that (Penn-Trafford) is a good shooting team,” Wetzel said. “It will be very different than we just saw. A lot of the stuff that we have to worry about now is ourselves. Worry about making sure that we can sustain pressure and fix our mistakes. If we do that, we got two more games this round to get things squared away and then there is no time to waste.”
Boys basketball
Derry Area 47,
Valley 38
Despite scoring three points, Derry Area’s Ashton Beighley played solid minutes on both ends of the court helping to lift the Trojans to a 47-38 Class 3A, Section 3 win over host Valley Tuesday.
Derry got rolling offensively in the opening period to take a 13-10 lead at the start of the second quarter.
The Trojans started to pull away from the Vikings in the second quarter as the score at the half was 24-15.
Valley put together a rally in the third quarter, but Derry weathered the Vikings’ charge to take a 29-27 lead into the final quarter.
An 18-point fourth quarter sealed the victory for the Trojans.
Derry Area was led by Nate Papuga’s 18 points and Brady Angus added nine points and dished out six assists.
Keysiyah Clay scored 17 points for Valley.
Valley defeated the Trojans JV 52-36.
Derry Area (6-5, 2-2) travels to Shady Side Academy (8-3, 4-0) Friday.
Shady Side Academy 78, Ligonier Valley 52
Chet Dillamen led Ligonier Valley with 22 points including five three-pointers as the Rams fell to section opponent Shady Side Academy 78-52 Tuesday.
Shady Side’s Ethan Salvia had a game-high 24 points on six three-pointers while Eli Teslovich also added 24 points and Seamus Riordar contributed 13 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.