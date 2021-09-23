Through the first four games of the 2021 season, the Greater Latrobe football team has displayed flashes of excellence, but several lapses have proven costly. As a result, the Wildcats sit at 2-2, despite outscoring their opposition 151-66.
Last week’s dominant showing against Mount Pleasant Area seems to have gone a long way towards restoring the Wildcats’ confidence, though. On the heels of back-to-back deflating losses, Greater Latrobe outclassed the Vikings 35-0.
Greater Latrobe wasted no time in establishing command, as the Wildcats scored three times in the first quarter, and added two more touchdowns in the second, enacting the mercy rule for the entire second half.
“Obviously, I liked the way that we started it. All year, I’ve liked the way we’ve come out of the locker room and been ready to play,” Greater Latrobe head coach Jason Marucco said. “Thought we executed very well on the first drive of the football game. I think that momentum carried over to the other two phases of the game.”
The opening drive he referred to yielded a 4-yard touchdown run by Corey Boerio, who earned the start at quarterback with Bobby Fetter still sidelined. Boerio, who also has experience as a tight end, later added a touchdown pass to Drake Clayton, and finished with 41 yards through the air and 38 on the ground.
“He’s in control and has a very good understanding of our offense,” Marucco said of Boerio. “I thought he made good decisions with the football and protected the football.”
Brayden Reott, who started at quarterback in the previous contest, also saw time under center, and he connected on both of his attempts for 37 yards.
“When we called on Brayden, he was able to come in and get the ball down the field for us,” Marucco stated.
Although Fetter continues to make progress, his return is still a few weeks away it appears, so the Wildcats plan to utilize both options in the meantime.
The Greater Latrobe offense was also boosted by the return of center Erick Landry, who has missed the previous two contests. During his absence, Dan Calabrace proved capable of handling the duties. As a result, Marucco feels that the depth up front has improved, as he shuffled six players along the line against the Vikings.
In pitching a shutout for the second time this season, the Wildcats’ defense showed its sloppy first half against Kiski Area the previous week was in the past. Additionally, the defense accounted for a score, as a sack forced a fumble that Marco Mongelluzzo scooped and returned 33 yards for a touchdown.
“Our pursuit, the way we ran to the football, and our tackling was very good Friday night,” said Marucco, who also noted that Mongelluzzo was outstanding on both sides of the ball.
Although the victory came against a Class 3A opponent that was also without its starting quarterback, it seemed to be a much-needed result for Greater Latrobe.
“It shows your team has the right perspective and mindset,” Marucco explained. “We recognize we’ve been playing some really good football, but we also held ourselves accountable. We know at certain times in the game we have to execute better and finish plays.”
The next game will provide a much stiffer challenge, however, as the Wildcats travel to play at South Fayette, 7 p.m. Friday. The Lions are 3-1, with their only setback coming against defending PIAA Class 4A Champion Thomas Jefferson. South Fayette boasts plenty of championships of its own over the past decade or so, as the Lions won WPIAL gold in Class 2A in 2010, 2013, and 2014, and a Class 4A title in 2018.
As the district continues to grow, the Lions now compete in 5A.
“Each time they’ve gone up, they’ve proved that they can compete at any level,” Marucco said. “I’m sure they’re going to be in the mix when it’s all said and done.”
As usual, the Lions boast a talented quarterback. Landon Lutz, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound senior, has thrown for nearly 600 yards and six scores, and he’s rushed for two more touchdowns. His top targets are Connor Harcarik, who has 15 catches for 162 yards, and Logan Yater, who has hauled in 12 passes for 182 yards. Nate Deanes, meanwhile, leads the rushing attack with 61 carries for 343 yards.
Longtime head coach Joe Rossi has continued to operate with the same offensive blueprint that has paid dividends for more than a decade.
“They have a system they believe in. You can see that clearly on film,” Marucco said. “They do a lot in the run game, but it’s effective based on how they spread you out and read your defense.
“When you’re going against a system like this, it’s hard to be a sitting duck,” he continued. “You have to provide them with some different looks to make them make some decisions, too.”
While noted for their offense, the Lions have been solid on defense, allowing 17.3 points per game. During its win last week, South Fayette limited Chartiers Valley to just 14 points.
“They do a good job of picking their times, based on down and distance, where they’re going to come after you,” Marucco said of the Lions’ defense.
“Offensively, we gotta continue to do what we’ve been doing really well ... that’s run the football; keep their good offense off the field,” he added.
Although both teams compete in 5A, it’s a non-conference clash, as the Wildcats are in the Big East Conference, while South Fayette resides in the Allegheny Six.
It’s also the final tune up for the teams, as they each enter conference play the following week. Greater Latrobe will face perhaps the top team in all of Class 5A, as the Wildcats will travel to Gateway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.