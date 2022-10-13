One of Ron Prady’s goals in his first season guiding the Greater Latrobe football team is to make the WPIAL playoffs.
With a win this week at Connellsville Area, the Wildcats would accomplish that objective.
“I think it would be big for the program. It is a goal of ours, and a goal that’s right there in front of us,” Prady said.
The Wildcats have positioned themselves on the brink of a postseason berth by winning their last two games in Class 4A Big Seven Conference play, including a 42-0 whitewash of Ringgold last week.
As a result, Greater Latrobe improved to 2-2 in conference play, and 4-3 overall.
Playing at home last week, the Wildcats left no doubt, as they held a 28-0 halftime lead, and then enacted the mercy rule when Kollin Stevens took the opening kickoff of the second half for a 90-yard touchdown.
Greater Latrobe was efficient on offense, and stout on defense, outgaining the Rams 233-112. The Wildcats also forced three turnovers, while avoiding any giveaways.
“We were fortunate to get some short fields early in the game, and took advantage,” said Prady. “We didn’t run a ton of offensive plays.
“I thought our kids played hard, and we did what we were supposed to do,” he continued.
After Stevens’ kickoff return touchdown, most of the GL starters played one more series before being replaced by reserves. The results stayed the same when the Wildcats went further into their depth chart, as Greater Latrobe scored another touchdown in the quarter, accounting for the final margin.
“We got everybody in the game, which was a good thing for us,” Prady explained.
In the opening half, Corey Boerio accounted for a pair of touchdowns, while Robby Fulton and John Wetzel also reached the endzone. Boerio opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 1-yard run, and he notched his second score on a 3-yard reception from Wetzel. Fulton, who led the team with 13 carries for 86 yards, scored on a 1-yard run to stake GL to a 21-0 lead in the opening frame.
Wetzel, who was 5-of-8 passing for 117 yards, used his legs for the only points of the second quarter, as his 17-yard run extended the Wildcats’ lead to 28-0. The efficiency of the sophomore QB, as well as his ability to protect the football, pleased Prady.
Meanwhile, Stevens and senior linebacker Conner Lakin also drew the praise of their head coach.
“Stevens has been so consistent for us – just makes a ton of plays on defense,” Prady detailed. “Lakin is a kid who has made some big strides the last couple of weeks defensively.”
Additionally, kicker Ben Bigi continued to fill the void left by the injury to Vinny Oddo, as he made all of his extra points, and also sent three kickoffs into the endzone for touchbacks.
The Wildcats expect a stiffer challenge this week, though, when they trek to Fayette County to face the Falcons on Friday at 7 p.m. Although Connellsville Area lost its last two contests, including a 48-0 defeat at McKeesport Area last week, the Falcons did score a conference win earlier this year against Ringgold. With a mark of 1-2 in the Big Seven, the Falcons are a half game behind the Wildcats, and would surpass them for fourth place in the standings with a win this week.
“I think they’re in a similar position,” Prady said of Connellsville’s playoff outlook. “If we were to lose this, we would have to beat McKeesport to finish a game ahead of Connellsville.
“It’s an important game, and it’s important for Connellsville too,” he continued. “Our playoff lives are probably at stake here, and we have to play like that.”
Prady is familiar with the Falcons, dating back to his days at Penn-Trafford, which competed in the same conference as Connellsville for many years. The team he sees on film in 2022, however, shows multiple looks at both running back and quarterback, and has been strong in the rushing attack.
“They’ve improved a lot,” Prady stated of the Falcons’ offense. “It kind of makes you prepare for a lot. We just have to read our keys and play fast, and if we do those things, I think we’ll be okay.”
On the other side of the football, the Wildcats will maintain their formula of leaning heavily on Fulton and the rushing attack, although Wetzel’s development as a passer throughout the season has made GL more balanced.
However, the Falcons boast some massive players along the defensive line, which will test the Wildcats’ offensive line.
“We’re going to have some trouble moving those guys up front. That’s going to be a challenge for us,” Prady detailed.
Connellsville has taken an unorthodox coaching approach this season, as Chad Lembo, Mick Lilley and Jace McClean have all split responsibility at the helm of the team.
As Greater Latrobe potentially nears a playoff spot, Prady credited the efforts of his scout team each and every week in preparing for the opposition. While their playing time on Friday nights might be minimal, the impact on the program has been notable.
“Our younger kids are a huge part of what we do,” he stated. “Not everybody embraces it like our kids have this year – accepting their role, and understanding they’re a huge part of any success we have.”
After the road showdown with the Falcons, Greater Latrobe will wrap up its regular season with a pair of home contests against McKeesport Area and Butler Area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.