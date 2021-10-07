For Greater Latrobe football head coach Jason Marucco, the calendar change last week from September to October was notable.
After his Wildcats opened the season with five non-conference games, the first day of October brought the start of Class 5A Big East Conference play. Unfortunately, it also brought perhaps the toughest challenge of the entire season, as the Wildcats traveled to Monroeville to face WPIAL heavyweight Gateway.
A competitive start to the contest was perhaps the silver lining for Greater Latrobe in a lopsided loss, 53-7. The setback dropped Greater Latrobe to 2-4, and most significantly, 0-1 in conference play.
But much like NFL playoff teams often separate themselves from the rest of the pack in December, the Wildcats are approaching the rest of this month as an opportunity to win the games that really matter.
“If you want to play in November, you have to win games in October. That’s our mindset going into Memorial Stadium on Friday night,” Marucco said of the Wildcats’ matchup against winless Connellsville Area at 7 p.m. “We need to get this first win in October.”
To do so, the Wildcats seek improvement in several areas from a week ago. Against the Gators, Greater Latrobe failed to score any points offensively, while the defense yielded 376 yards to Gateway.
“We just never really got control of the line of scrimmage. Their speed was an issue on both sides of the ball,” Marucco revealed.
The game turned in the second quarter, as the Gators scored four touchdowns, all of which spanned 27 yards or more. The most notable was a 70-yard connection from quarterback Brad Birch to standout receiver Patrick Body.
“We knew going in that Gateway always thrives on the big play. That was one of our goals not to give that up, and we didn’t do a very good job of that,” Marucco lamented. “We certainly didn’t help the defense, because we let them play on a shortened field the entire night.”
To that point, Greater Latrobe’s offense was equally as concerning, as the Wildcats mustered just 95 yards of total offense, including 41 yards rushing on 32 attempts. The struggle in the ground game was exacerbated by the absence of starting running back Drake Clayton, who has rushed for a team-leading 481 yards through his five games of action. In his absence, Zach Geiger compiled just 14 yards on the ground, while Kyle Brewer, who returned after missing the prior game, added only 13 yards.
“We have the expectation that the next guy that comes in needs to fill that void, and then the other guys around him need to step up,” Marucco stated. “We need to do a better job of that when we’re missing people on Friday nights.”
Additionally, quarterback Corey Boerio, who is replacing injured starter Bobby Fetter, completed four passes for just 34 yards in the setback. Brewer was on the receiving end of all of those completions.
“We’re getting ourselves in good down and distance, and not converting on third down. It’s my job to get us better prepared in those situations, and that’s what I’m trying to do this week,” Marucco detailed.
While Brewer did not find much space on offense, he made his presence felt on special teams, as he accounted for the lone touchdown on a 92-yard kickoff return, his 10th score of the campaign in just five games.
“They created a seam for him, and he’s the type of athlete that’s all he needs, and he ran away from them, which was pretty impressive,” Marucco said.
While Fetter remains out, Clayton is expected to return to the lineup this week, as is receiver Marco Mongelluzzo, who also missed the game against Gateway.
Facing a struggling Falcons team, the Wildcats should have an opportunity to find success on offense. Connellsville Area (0-1, 0-6) has allowed at least 36 points in every game this season, most recently in a 36-0 home loss against Franklin Regional last week. The Falcons’ offense has sputtered, as well, averaging just 7.8 points per game, including 14 total points over the past four tilts.
“I also see a team that’s playing very hard on the football field,” Marucco noted. “They’ve done a good job of keeping themselves in games early on.”
Proving Marucco’s point, the Falcons were engaged in a scoreless contest through the first quarter against Franklin Regional, and trailed just 13-0 at halftime.
With the departure of Marko Thomas to Greensburg Central Catholic, the Falcons are under the leadership of new head coach Bill Maczko. With a new staff in place, Marucco has seen a new look from the Falcons as opposed to last year, including a drastically different scheme defensively.
Furthermore, senior Jason McBride and junior Jace Ross are two players who have stood out for Connellsville Area, and the Wildcats must be aware of them on every play.
Regardless of the opponent, though, the Wildcats are looking from within for improvement.
“We have to be able to get back to running the ball more consistently to help us set up our passing game. From the defensive standpoint, we gotta continue to rally around the ball and tackle well,” the veteran Greater Latrobe coach explained. “We challenged our guys, particularly up front.”
With four conference tilts remaining, including three at home, the Wildcats know they must approach the rest of the season with urgency in order to achieve their aspirations.
“When we have that limited number of conference games, the magnitude of each game is that much bigger, especially this time of year,” Marucco said. “We’ve been disappointed with our performance the last two weeks, but with the recognition that in 5A it’s only one conference game. We still control every single goal that we set out to do at the beginning of the year.”
