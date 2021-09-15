The Greater Latrobe boys’ golf team evened its section record with a 219-222 win against Indiana Area Tuesday at Latrobe Country Club, while the Greensburg Central Catholic girls continued its perfect season with a 161-236 victory against Southmoreland. Also on Tuesday, the Derry Area girls also suffered a 204-342 defeat against Geibel at Latrobe Elks.
Owen Miele and P.J. Germano led Greater Latrobe (3-3, 3-5), both with a 6-over-42, while Alex DiBernardo ended one stroke back at 7-over-43. Miele and DiBernardo each carded a birdie in their rounds. Jake Pavlik shot an 8-over-44 and J.D. Robinson closed his round with a 48.
Harrison Marineau led Indiana Area (4-3) with a 4-over-40, while Trevor Todd shot a 7-over-43. Alex Holuta came in at 8-over-44, while Adam Cowburn added a 9-over-45. Gabe Nettleton also shot a 50 for the Little Indians.
Meghan Zambruno paced the Lady Centurions with a 2-under-par-35, while Izzy Aigner followed, two strokes back at 37. Ella Zambruno also came in with a 39 for the Lady Centurions, who are 4-0 in section play. Sophie Price shot a 50 to lead Southmoreland.
Claire Konieczny led Geibel with a 45. Bethany Dixon shot a 54 to guide the Lady Trojans, while Allie Chamberlain came in at 56. Kharisma Zylka also shot a 53 for Geibel, while Sarah Konieczny contributed a 57 and Audra Holonich posted a 59.
Greater Latrobe travels to Armstrong, 3:30 p.m. today at Kittanning Country Club. The Wildcats are at Indiana Area on Thursday and they host Greensburg Salem on Friday. The Derry Area girls will host Southmoreland at Latrobe Elks, 3 p.m. today before a match against Ligonier Valley at Ligonier Country Club on Thursday.
