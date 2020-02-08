The run is over for the Greater Latrobe boys’ basketball team.
The Wildcats were unable to extend their season in a must-win situation as Hempfield Area eliminated visiting Greater Latrobe from playoff contention with a 66-52 victory during the WPIAL Class 6A Section 3 finale Friday.
“It’s just a tough one,” Greater Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said. “Credit to those guys because it was the last (section) game of the year, there’s still a potential for the playoffs and we didn’t get the job done.”
Greater Latrobe missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011-12 — also the last time the Wildcats had a losing record — and just the fourth time in 18 seasons under Wetzel. The Wildcats previously reached the playoffs seven straight seasons, including a trip to the WPIAL semifinals and two appearances in the PIAA playoffs, and 12 times in the last 13 years.
“I’m proud as heck of the reputation and what wearing that name across your chest means,” Wetzel said. “It’s been a hard-fought decade, but when it’s all said and done, we have nothing to be ashamed of.”
Greater Latrobe finished section play 3-7 and dropped to 6-15 overall. The Wildcats put themselves in an early hole this year, starting 3-12, including a mid-season slump in which GL lost nine of 10 games. But the Wildcats rebounded down the stretch and put themselves in place to clinch a playoff berth for the eighth straight year with three wins in five games following their mid-season swoon.
They needed a win against Hempfield Area on Friday to continue the run, but it wasn’t meant to be this season.
“We’ve had quite a run of things in the last 18 years I’ve been doing this,” Wetzel said. “To do what we’ve done consistently, there’s going to be hard lessons along the way. Do we learn from them?
“There are guys in that locker room who had responsibilities tonight and had people counting on them. This is a great, hard lesson to learn for them to understand that what it takes on that stage is your absolute best, so at that point, you have to ask, ‘Was I able to bring it?’ If not, you have to spend the next offseason figuring out the next time you’re going to get that opportunity, if you get the opportunity, that you’re ready for the moment.”
Michael Noonan led the Wildcats with 19 points while Ryan Sickenberger followed with 13. Frankie Newill, Landon Butler and Chase Sickenberger all scored six points for the Wildcats.
Mike Gaffney scored a game-high 24 points for Hempfield Area, including four three-pointers. His two treys in the second quarter helped HA grab the momentum while two more in the third allowed the Spartans to slowly pull away.
Gaffney finished the game connecting on all eight free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter. Michael Hosni and Nick Suchko also finished in double figures for the Spartans with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Greater Latrobe’s four-point, first-quarter lead was the largest the Wildcats could manage. Hempfield Area tied the game in the first 30 seconds of the second quarter and never relinquished the lead.
The Wildcats forged two ties and stayed within two points until Hempfield Area pushed the advantage to seven points with 2:24 to play in the half. Greater Latrobe closed the quarter with the final two baskets and trailed by three points, 27-24, at halftime.
The Wildcats couldn’t manage a field goal for the first three minutes of the second half and the Spartans swelled the lead to nine points, 37-28, with 4:32 to play in the third. Gaffney’s fourth and final three-pointer gave Hempfield Area an 11-point lead, 41-30, with 2:05 remaining, but the Wildcats trimmed the deficit to seven points, 41-34, entering the fourth.
“It was a slow creep,” Wetzel said. “It wasn’t like there was a flurry that we could’ve all of a sudden settle down.”
Wetzel said the Wildcats’ inability to pressure the ball helped Hempfield Area pull away.
“They have some really strong kids, and for whatever reason, we were unable to bring the heat and bring pressure in the full-court,” Wetzel said. “There’s no way we were going toe-to-toe with those big kids and those big bodies, and it wore on us. By the second half, we were never quite able to get up and get the full court pressure the way we wanted.”
Hempfield Area pushed the lead to 11 points, which was where it stayed until a Suchko basket and a pair of Gaffney free throws gave the Spartans a 15-point lead at 53-38 with 5:21 to play. Hempfield Area led by as many as 19 points after Hosni’s three-pointer with 3:02 left in the game.
“We don’t have the big, heavy, strong kids that are going to move people around, and tonight we allowed them to play at their pace,” Wetzel said. “They owned the pace...they owned the night. It’s as simple as that.”
Greater Latrobe has one game remaining, a home exhibition against Woodland Hills (8-13) on Monday (7:30 p.m.). It will be the final high school game for Noonan and Donny Shimko.
“I just feel terrible for Mike and Donnie,” Wetzel said. “I feel like they deserve to extend their season, but tonight, Hempfield was the better basketball team.”
Hempfield Area also won the junior varsity game, 69-36. Ben Hamaty led the Wildcats with 11 points, while Mike Shoemaker followed with six. Brandon Fetter and Zach Marucco both scored five points for the Wildcats.
