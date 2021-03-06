The Greater Latrobe boys basketball team saw its season come to an end following a 65-51 setback against New Castle Area during a WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal-round playoff game Saturday at New Castle Area.
Drew Clair led the No. 10-seeded Wildcats with 15 points, while Landon Butler followed with 14 points. Frank Newill also contributed 13 points, as Greater Latrobe ended its season with an 8-7 record.
Greater Latrobe trailed 13-6 after the first quarter and 28-15 at halftime. New Castle Area held a 42-31 lead entering the fourth quarter before the eventual 14-point margin.
The Wildcats opened the playoffs with an upset of No. 7 Thomas Jefferson on the road Wednesday night before falling against No. 2 New Castle Area on Saturday afternoon.
See Monday's edition of the Bulletin for a full recap of Saturday's game.
