Ligonier Valley and Greater Latrobe don’t meet very often in boys’ basketball. But when they do, the game draws plenty of attention.
The Wildcats and Rams met for a rare non-conference matchup on Friday night, and Greater Latrobe held off a late Ligonier Valley push to nab a 62-50 road win.
Greater Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said the environment was electric for the contest between area schools just 10 miles apart.
“We did not expect this atmosphere,” he said. “I thought the atmosphere was fantastic and (Ligonier Valley) is a really good team and a very well coached team. To come on their floor and get a win was everything we could ask for.”
Ligonier Valley coach Tim Gustin also talked about how the atmosphere will help his team moving forward, despite the loss.
“(The atmosphere) helps us a ton,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons why we love playing Latrobe. They have a great system, a great program and you know they are going to give you everything they have every time.”
Greater Latrobe forced 15 Ligonier Valley turnovers on the night, and Gustin credited the Wildcats’ strong defense as a key factor in the victory.
“We were afraid of a pressure defense like (Greater Latrobe) has,” he said. “That’s kind of our arch nemesis. Playing (Greater Latrobe) gave us a great opportunity, we just have to find a way to persevere and come away with a win in one of these games.”
Greater Latrobe used a strong scoring attack from a mix of veteran leaders and young players in Friday’s win.
Junior Landon Butler finished with 29 points and six rebounds. Freshman John Wetzel also finished in double figures with 14 points, all of which came in the third quarter. Chase Sickenberger added eight points and five rebounds for the Wildcats.
“We had guys step up from all different classes,” Wetzel said. “Some of the young guys were getting in their own way, John included, but the atmosphere kind of enabled them to just play basketball. I think the older guys were constantly helping them out and that part was nice to watch.”
Matthew Marinchak was the lone player in double digits for the Rams. He finished with 27 points, 16 of which came in the fourth quarter. He also grabbed eight rebounds.
“(Matthew) is phenomenal,” Gustin said of his team’s top scorer. “When we need something, he is usually there to make it happen for us. You don’t replace or create those type of players, they are just born that way. (Matthew) works hard enough to come out here and do some special things and you can’t coach them up, he just does them.”
Haiden Sierocky finished with nine points and grabbed seven rebounds for Ligonier Valley (8-9 overall). Dylan Rhoades and Jaicob Hollick both had six points in the loss.
It was a tight first half, as both teams held slim leads throughout the first half. Ligonier Valley led 8-7 after one quarter.
Greater Latrobe used a 12-6 run that spanned the entire second quarter to take a 19-14 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, it was all Wildcats, who opened the second half on a 14-4 run to stretch the advantage to 17 points, 35-18. The lead grew to 41-23 by the end of the frame, with Wetzel scoring 14 of Greater Latrobe’s 22 points. In the early moments of the fourth quarter, momentum began to shift. Ligonier Valley scored the first seven points of the quarter to cut the Wildcats lead to 41-30. Greater Latrobe, however, answered with a 11-2 run to push the lead to 52-32, its largest of the game.
But Ligonier Valley wouldn’t go down without a fight.
The Rams went on a 14-2 flurry to cut the Greater Latrobe lead to just eight at 54-46 with two minutes remaining. But then Wildcats followed with an 8-4 run to close out the contest.
“I thought the guys answered the call,” Wetzel said. “I think in the first half the crowd and the environment peaked us up a little bit, we short armed some layups and missed some easy shots. It was a good team win and I thought the atmosphere was fantastic, something we haven’t seen this year yet.”
Ligonier Valley visits Mount Pleasant Area at 7 p.m. Monday for an exhibition game, while Greater Latrobe resumes section play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when it travels to Franklin Regional.
GREATER LATROBE (62)
M. Butler 1-0-2; L. Butler 10-8-29; Sickenberger 2-4-8; Wetzel 6-1-14; Mondock 1-0-2; Marucco 1-0-2; Tatsch 1-1-3; Williams 1-0-2; Davis 0-0-0. Totals, 23-14(15)—62
LIGONIER VALLEY (50)
