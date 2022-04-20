“It is not ideal,” Greater Latrobe girls lacrosse head coach Kaytie Russo said about the weather for the Wildcats home contest against Norwin Tuesday.
At game time, the temperature hovered around 37-degrees and there were intermittent snow flurries, but the weather didn’t affect the play on the field as it was a scoring frenzy with the lead changing multiple times before Greater Latrobe inched by Norwin for a 13-12 Class AAA, Section 1 win.
“It was a tremendous performance, Russo said. “It easily could have gone 13-12 Norwin. It is a matter of capitalizing on opportunities and taking advantage of the times that we did have to drive the goal. It really just came down to who capitalized more.”
Greater Latrobe went up early but Norwin fought back and with 11:31 to go in the half, the Knights took the lead 5-4 on an Ava Wilson goal.
The Wildcats would draw even before Wilson again put the Knights out in front minutes later at 6-5.
Carolina Walters would draw the Wildcats even at 6-all with her goal. The Wildcats would then score the next two girls one by Taylor Desko and Sarah Matsko to put Greater Latrobe up 8-6 with just over five minutes left in the half.
Norwin would score the next two goals of the half to knot the score at 8-all heading.
In the opening minute of the second half, Alayna Francis would put Norwin up 9-8. It would be less than a minute until Ryley Quinn scored for the Wildcats making the score 9-9.
The Knights would add two goals within less than a minute of each other. The first was by Olivia Brown and the second was by Kayla Clark, putting Norwin up 11-9.
Walters would begin the rally by Greater Latrobe with her next goal to bring the Wildcats within one at 11-10. Desko would tie the score with her goal with 14:18 left in the game.
Wilson put Norwin up 12-11 and it would be the Knights last points.
Walters would bring the Wildcats even at 12-all with 5:41 and Desko scored the game-winning goal 34-seconds later to give Greater Latrobe the win.
“Carolina Walters had six goals tonight, I believe, that is a game-high for her this season,” Russo said. “She came out ready to go. Taylor Desko is always a strong competitor for us. The defense as a whole was (strong). I always say that offense sells tickets, but defense wins games. The defense has to stop the ball. Our goalie made some big saves. All in all it was a team effort. I can’t pinpoint it on one or two kids because there are 12 kids that are out there doing it.”
Desko finished with four goals. Quinn, Sarah Matsko and Madison Viazanko each had a goal apiece.
Goalie Kaylee Dusetzina saved 8 of 20 shots on goal. The Wildcats converted 13 of 21 shots on goal.
The win pulls Greater Latrobe one step closer to the playoffs, the Wildcats will next travel to Penn-Trafford on April 21 for another Class AAA, Section 1 contest.
“We have to take on P-T on Thursday,” Russo said. “We are one step closer to the playoffs after tonight. Ultimately that is the goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.