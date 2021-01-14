Greater Latrobe rose to the occasion with a 4-3 win against Greensburg Salem on Wednesday during a WPIBL Southeast Conference bowling matchup at Main Bowling Center.
The boys rebounded from a 5-2 defeat against the Golden Lions at Lincoln Lanes on Dec. 10.
Matt Martinosky led the Wildcats with a 655 series, followed by James Gatto and Alex Brubaker who both rolled a 629. Cole Pfeifer contributed a 585, while Justin Taylor rolled a 514 to round out the scoring for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats won the evening’s first match between the two evenly matched squads, with the Golden Lions winning the second. Greater Latrobe pulled away taking the third match garnering four points, while Greensburg Salem took two points in head-to-head competition and scored an additional point winning total pins.
The Greater Latrobe girls lost 7-0 to Greensburg Salem.
Kaylee Zukak rolled a 616 to lead the Lady Wildcats, and Ayden Leone followed with a 499. Sidney Batsa added a 428, Hannah DeStafano (374) and Vanessa McMichael rolled a 287 to end the scoring for Greater Latrobe.
Greater Latrobe coach John Gatto said the Lady Wildcats have improved from their first year and have displayed determination to get better throughout the season.
Greater Latrobe’s next faces Penn-Trafford, 3 p.m. Jan. 20 at Bowl-A-Rena in Jeannette. The WPIBL will make a decision over the next several days deciding on when spectators can start attending games and lifting coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.
A make-up match also has been scheduled with Greensburg Central Catholic, 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at Lincoln Lanes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.