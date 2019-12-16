Greater Latrobe’s wrestling team had a dominating showing on Saturday at the 35th annual Max Horz Border Wars tournament in Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
The Wildcats not only captured first place in the 23-team tournament, they did so in impressive fashion.
GL had eight wrestlers win individual titles and notched 331 points, well ahead of two West Virginia programs in runner-up Martinsburg (191) and third-place and host Berkeley Springs (180).
Gabe Willochell was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler. After an opening-round bye, he recorded three straight pins to close things out. He topped Berkeley Springs’ Cole Morris to win the 138-pound crown.
Willochell tallied a total of 28 team points to improve to 8-0 on the season.
Vincent Kilkeary, Nate Roth, Ricky Armstrong, Jack Pletcher, Corey Boerio, Tyler Lynch and Tyler Ross also earned individual titles.
Pletcher improved to 9-0 and scored 33 team points at 152. He notched three falls and a major decision.
At 120, Roth improved to 8-0 and also tallied 33 team points. He pinned three opponents and won another by major decision.
Kilkeary, wrestling at 106, moved to 6-0 and scored 28 team points. He won two matches via bye, but won his final two bouts via fall.
At 145, Armstrong (7-2) scored a total of 32 team points. He won two matches via fall and two others by decision.
At 182, Boerio (9-2) scored 29 team points. He won two matches via fall and another via decision.
At 195, Lynch (5-2) scored 32 team points. He captured three matches via fall.
At 220, Ross (3-0) scored 30 team points and earned two victories by fall and another by technical fall.
Greater Latrobe also got second-place finishes from Lucio Angelicchio (113), Enzo Angelicchio (126), Payton Henry (145) and Micah Piper (195). Other Wildcats’ place-winners included Connor Johnson (132, third place); Colten Zimmerman (220, fourth); Sam Snyder (160, fifth), and Vincent Leone (138, sixth).
Mitch Tryon (160), Kyle Brewer (170) and Jacob Brisky (182) also competed in the event for GL.
Greater Latrobe returns to the mats Wednesday (7:30 p.m.) for a WPIAL Class 3A Section 1-B home match against Hempfield Area. The Wildcats will then travel Saturday (7 p.m.) to Derry Area for a rivalry non-section match against the Class 2A Trojans.
Last season, Ross’ quick pin at 195 pounds gave GL a thrilling 36-30 victory over the Trojans at Greater Latrobe High School.
