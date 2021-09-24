It was a strong Senior Night for the Greater Latrobe boys’ soccer team.
Greater Latrobe picked up its second win of the season following a 3-0 victory in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 action against Hempfield Area on Senior Night Thursday at Rossi Field.
Greater Latrobe did all of its damage in the first half, scoring all three goals, as the Wildcats upped their record to 2-4 in the section and 2-6 overall.
Greater Latrobe snapped a three-game skid with the victory. The Wildcats opened their season with three straight losses against Canon-McMillan, North Allegheny and in the section opener against Pittsburgh Central Catholic. But they ended the streak with a 4-0 shutout of Connellsville Area.
A similar run followed, as the Wildcats were blanked by Taylor Allderdice, Penn-Trafford and Norwin, prior to Thursday’s shutout of Hempfield Area. Greater Latrobe has been outscored 25-1 in losses, but the Wildcats have outscored the opposition 8-0 in two wins this season.
Tanner Popella earned his second shutout of the season, this one on Senior Night. Other seniors who got into the act were Nico Lorenzi with a goal and Will Casey with an assist. Seniors who were honored prior to the game included Brennan Campbell, Casey, Anthony Fry, Ben Hamaty, Luke Hamaty, Lorenzi, Nick Matro, Popella and Isaac Shaker.
The Wildcats struck first when Devin Webster finished a cross from Louis Garbeglio. With five minutes left in the half, Benjamin Bigi found Lorenzi to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead.
But they weren’t done. With 26 seconds left in the half, Casey lofted a cross from deep across the Spartan goal and Garbeglio found the back of the net to finish the scoring.
Greater Latrobe is back in action on Monday at Rossi Field when the Wildcats host Pittsburgh Central Catholic. The Vikings beat Greater Latrobe, 3-0, on Sept. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.