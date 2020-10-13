Expectations were high for the Greater Latrobe boys’ soccer team when it traveled to Norwin on Monday, with the Wildcats riding a four-game winning streak and seeking to avenge a Sept. 22 four-goal loss against the Knights.
The matchup turned out to be one to remember, as Greater Latrobe scored a second-half penalty kick to secure a 1-1 tie against during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 contest.
Nico Lorenzi scored from the spot midway through the second half to set the final, as the teams played two overtime periods without a goal.
The Wildcats moved to 5-2-1 in the section, and 6-2-1 overall. Unbeaten Norwin (8-0-2, 8-0-2) entered Monday night’s game ranked among the top three in WPIAL Class 4A.
Both teams had their chances throughout the first half, but with less than a minute remaining before halftime, Brendan Ash put the Knights ahead, 1-0.
The Wildcats began to build momentum as the game progressed, and they found a breakthrough midway through the second half.
After providing pressure at the top of the Knights’ penalty area, Greater Latrobe was awarded a penalty kick. Lorenzi calmly answered the call and tied the score at the 20:33 mark.
The final 20 minutes of regulation was a thrilling stretch of play, as the Wildcats nearly nicked a winner several times before the final whistle.
Both teams moved into the first overtime period determined to score the game-winning goal. The pace of play allowed little room for error, as both defenses were able to hold their opponents scoreless during a back-and-forth final period.
Goalkeeper Tanner Sabol made several key saves throughout the game.
The Wildcats continue section play at the Connellsville Area, noon, Saturday. Greater Latrobe edged the Falcons, 3-2, on Sept. 30.
Derry Area on Saturday fell, 7-0, to Leechburg during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 matchup.
The Trojans (1-8, 1-8) looked to replicate their performance from a 4-1 win against Valley last Thursday, but Leechburg took an early lead as it scored four first-half goals during a seven-goal shutout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.