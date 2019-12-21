For the second time in two games, the Greater Latrobe boys’ basketball team got off to a slow start in the KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla.
But, unlike the Wildcats’ loss — what ended up being by 43 points (86-43) — to Broken Arrow (Okla.) in the first round on Thursday, the one Friday against Spring Ford (Pa.) may have cost them a win.
Greater Latrobe fell behind by 10 points in the first quarter and as many as 15 in the second, and couldn’t quite recover, suffering a 70-60 setback in the consolation bracket of the KSA Classic at Universal Studios in Orlando.
“We played another quality team,” GL head coach Brad Wetzel said of Spring Ford.
The Wildcats will now face Royse City (Texas), which lost to St. Thomas More (La.) in the other consolation bracket semifinal, on Saturday (10 a.m.) in the seventh-eighth-place game.
GL’s opening contest in the eight-team tournament was against the No. 4-ranked team in Oklahoma. On Friday, it was Spring Ford — from the eastern part of the state — that defeated the Wildcats by double digits.
“We got behind early, then worked hard and played pretty well to make it back into the game,” Wetzel commented. “The boys showed some nice patience and good decision-making at times.”
Greater Latrobe scored only eight points in the first quarter and trailed by seven heading into the second. Spring Ford had a slight 18-16 edge in the second to take a 33-24 lead into halftime.
Behind senior forward Mike Noonan, who scored 16 of his game-best 26 points in the second half, the Wildcats cut into the deficit in the third period by outscoring Spring Ford, 21-17, to pull within five at 50-45. But the Rams held on in the fourth.
Noonan was the only player in double-figures for GL (2-6). Senior guard Drew Clair had nine points, junior guard Ryan Sickenberger eight, and junior guard Donny Shimko eight.
For Spring Ford, three players accounted for 50 points. Senior forward Tre Medearis netted 18, senior swingman Pat Kovaleski 17, and Zack Skrocki 15.
Greater Latrobe is playing in a national tournament, against some of the better teams in the country, for the third time in four years. The ’Cats finished second in the 2016 KSA Classic and last year’s National Division of the Elmira (N.Y.) Holiday Classic.
GL’s junior varsity dropped its second game of the KSA Classic to St. Thomas More of Louisiana, 51-37, to finish the tournament 1-1.
Following Saturday’s KSA Classic finale, Greater Latrobe begins WPIAL Class 6A Section 3 play Monday (5:30 p.m.) at Fox Chapel. The Wildcats are then idle until Jan. 3 when they continue section action at home against Penn-Trafford.
