Given a choice, Greater Latrobe head coach Brad Wetzel would rather have had more basketball games and less practices in this season of uncertainty.
And even though the Wildcats were eliminated from the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs in Saturday’s 65-51 quarterfinal-round loss at New Castle Area, the No. 2 seed, Greater Latrobe’s season isn’t over just yet. More on that later.
“I thought that helped us down the stretch,” Wetzel said of the added practice time — with there being fewer games — because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. “Our performances at the end of the season were the best we had and right when we needed them the most.”
For instance, one of Greater Latrobe’s wins in the final two weeks of the regular season came against Franklin Regional, a team the Wildcats lost to by 30 points the first time they played and one of only two to finish ahead of them in Section 3.
Then, earlier last week, Greater Latrobe, as the No. 10 seed, picked off No. 7 Thomas Jefferson — on the road — in the first round of the district playoffs.
Then, on Saturday, the Wildcats (8-7) played two-loss New Castle Area (19-2) even in the second half...again, away from home.
And Wetzel attributes some of the team’s turnaround from the start of the season to now to those additional practices.
“We probably practiced more this season than any other because of the situation with the lack of games,” Wetzel indicated, “and these kids really seemed to embrace that. I think that could be one of the reasons we improved so much from the beginning of the season to the end.”
And Greater Latrobe stayed right with New Castle Area in the second half, when there were 73 points scored between the teams. Part of that is because the Red Hurricanes play the same way the Wildcats do, putting pressure on the ball — both full- and half-court — and getting it up the floor as quickly as possible.
“I feel it’s basketball at it’s best when it’s being played that way,” Wetzel offered. “You know the pace is going to be up.
“But you also know you’re going up against guys who know how to play the game right. They’re tough kids.”
In this instance, it was the first half that did in Greater Latrobe. Because of turnovers, the Wildcats didn’t get off that many shots against New Castle Area’s half-court defense to begin with. When they did, there were very few second chances to be had.
“I think the biggest thing early was that we just didn’t get any offensive rebounds,” Wetzel noted. “We were only getting one shot, and we didn’t make many of those.”
Greater Latrobe put up a mere six points in the first quarter. New Castle Area had only 13, but nine of those came on threes, including two by junior forward Michael Wells.
“When we’re not scoring, then we can’t get into the defense that we want to,” Wetzel indicated, referring to full-court pressure. “We actually felt kind of fortunate to be down only by what we were after that first quarter.”
The Red Hurricanes then got field goals from junior guard Michael Graham and senior guard Sheldon Cox, who led New Castle Area with 17 points, to open the second. That made it 17-6.
But senior guard Frank Newill hit a turnaround jumper and another basket, and when senior guard Drew Clair dropped in two of his team-high 15 points, the Wildcats were within 20-12. That was met with a timeout by New Castle Area coach Ralph Blundo at the 5:55-mark of the second quarter.
From that point on, Greater Latrobe managed only three points — a trey from Clair — the rest of the first half. New Castle Area, meanwhile, got buckets from four different players — Cox, sophomore guard Isaiah Boice, Graham and senior forward Donny Cade — for a 28-15 lead at the break.
“They don’t give you much, and I think we missed some shots that we shouldn’t have in that first half,” Wetzel stated. “In order to make a run, we were going to have to start making some baskets.”
The Wildcats did...sort of. Four times in the third quarter, they pulled within nine — twice at 28-19 and 32-23 on putbacks by Clair, and then midway through, 37-28, and near the end of the frame, 40-31, on threes by senior point guard Ryan Sickenberger — but could not get any closer than that.
“To me, that was the highlight for us,” Wetzel said of his team’s noticeable increase in intensity to start the second half. “I thought they guys kind of showed who they are and what they’re made of.
“I thought we played better defense and got it to single digits a few times in the third quarter. And we had a couple of chances to get in even lower than that, but just couldn’t get the shots to fall.
“If we had been able to do that, the complexion of the game might’ve changed. But (New Castle Area) make it difficult to score on.”
After the Hurricanes regained an 11-point lead to end the half, they quickly upped it to 15 points, 46-31, at the outset of the fourth quarter. From there, New Castle Area stretched the advantage out to 21 points, 60-39, on a Boice three and a pair of free throws from Cox.
However, Greater Latrobe did not go away. The Wildcats scored the next nine that included a three-point play by sophomore guard Landon Butler and a reverse layup from Clair to trail by 12 at 60-48, but there was only a little more than a minute left.
“That’s just kind of been their thing all season. They never quit,” Wetzel expressed.
“Regardless of the situation, these guys don’t flinch. They just kept playing hard and trying to do what they needed to do.”
Only four players scored for Greater Latrobe, but three of them were in double figures. Following Clair’s 15 points were Butler with 14, and Newill 13 while Sickenberger had nine.
New Castle Area also got balanced scoring. In addition to Cox with 17 points, Wells had 16, Cade 13, Boice 10 and Graham nine.
While New Castle Area moves on to the WPIAL semifinals, Greater Latrobe will play one more game to finish out the season since teams are allowed to schedule games beyond the playoffs — up to a certain point in March — because of those canceled by the virus. The Wildcats are scheduled to host winless Greensburg Salem (0-13) on Tuesday.
“It’ll be nice to suit it up one more time on our home court,” Wetzel remarked.
———
WPIAL Class 5A
Boys Basketball Championships
Quarterfinals
GREATER LATROBE (51)
R. Sickenberger 3-1-9; Newill 6-1-13; Clair 6-2-15; C. Sickenberger 0-0-0; Butler 5-3-14; Rauco 0-0-0. Totals, 20-7(11)—51
NEW CASTLE AREA (65)
Cox 5-7-17; Cade 6-0-13; Graham 3-3-9; Boice 4-0-10; Wells 6-2-16; Anderson 0-0-0; Jackson 0-0-0. Totals, 24-12(17)—65
Score by Quarters
Gr. Latrobe 6 9 16 20 — 51 New Castle 13 15 14 23 — 65
Three-point field goals: R. Sickenberger-2, Clair, Butler; Boice-2, Wells-2, Cade
