Peters Twp. broke open its an exhibition baseball game Saturday with Greater Latrobe in the top-of-the-sixth inning when Joey Bedillion scored an RBI putting Peters Twp. into a lead it would not lose.
The score was knotted at 1-1 when Bedillion grounded out scoring the run to boost Peters Twp. past the Wildcats, 6-2.
Greater Latrobe held the lead when it went up 1-0 in the bottom-of-the-third inning.
Vinny Sarcone earned the win for Peters Twp. Sarcone went five innings, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out one and walking none.
Max Wilson took the loss for the Wildcats. He allowed four hits and four runs over five and a third innings, striking out one.
Ryan Morrow started the game for Peters Township. The pitcher went two innings, allowing no runs on one hit, striking out one and walking one.
Owen Miele, Erik Batista, Anthony Massari, Logan Short, and Jake Cramer each managed one hit to lead Greater Latrobe.
Peters Township scattered eight hits in the game. Wes Parker and Sam Miller all had multiple hits for Peters Twp.
The Wildcats will next host Kiski Area on Monday with a game time of 7 p.m.
–––––
Peters Twp. 6 Gr. Latrobe 2
ab r h ab r h
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.