The Greater Latrobe wrestling team’s formula is a familiar one, proven just about anywhere people collaborate toward a common goal, from arenas to boardrooms to battlefields.
When each individual takes care of their assignment, the team succeeds.
The Wildcats’ “do your job,” approach proved itself again on Wednesday night as the team downed Connellsville Area, 38-19, to claim the WPIAL Class 3A, Section 2 title.
With the Falcons needing to win big in the final two matches to repeat as section champs, Greater Latrobe junior 215-pounder Corey Boerio got his job done, locking up the team title with a 6-4 decision over Dennis Nichelson in the evening’s penultimate bout.
“I think he came out as the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the WPIAL at 215 and did what he should to the No. 3 ranked wrester,” Greater Latrobe head coach Mark Mears said of Boerio. “He has to defend his ground. I said, ‘Listen, you’re one of our leaders. You’re ranked No. 1 in the WPIAL. Go seal the deal.’”
After a quick reversal to open the second period to notch a 2-0 lead, Boerio’s work on his feet made the difference in the match. He registered a takedown in the second period and another in the third, while all Nichelson’s points came via escapes.
“It’s amazing. We went down to Colorado and it was the same thing, it came down to me, (Wyatt) Held and (Tyler) Lynch at the end,” of the Wildcats’ 34-33 win over Pomona, the top-ranked team in Colorado, Boerio said. “I was already in that moment before and I got the pin there. I knew all I had to do here was win against a tough opponent. I got to my shots and ended up winning the match.”
“He’s a great opponent,” Boerio said of Nichelson. “I’ve been working on those shots all season and all offseason. I’ve got to add a few more into the mix just to keep them guessing. I’ve got to get back to the room, get back on my conditioning and just keep working hard.”
With the team title secured, Wyatt Held capped things for the Wildcats with a pin in the second period of the heavyweight bout (3:26).
“It’s a great team, family atmosphere. We know we’re not done, but this is great,” Boerio said of the section championship. “It’s one of our goals checked off the list.”
Greater Latrobe got off to a good start against the Falcons with pins in the first two bouts.
Standout 106-pounder Luke Willochell put Connellsville Area’s Trent Huffman to his back in 22 seconds to open the match and Leo Joseph followed by pinning Evan Petrovich midway through the second period of their 113-pound bout.
“Leo Joseph’s pin was massive. He’s ranked No. 2, Petrovich is ranked No. 3. When you pin the third-ranked kid in the WPIAL, that set the firecrackers off,” Mears said. “Everybody kind of knows Willochell’s ranked one and expects that (result). That (113-pound) match was a toss-up on paper and Leo just got it done.”
Defending state champion Vinny Kilkeary won by injury default at 120 pounds as the Wildcats built an 18-0 team lead.
The Falcons crept back with wins at 126 and 132 pounds as Gabriel Ruggieri worked a 9-6 decision over Greater Latrobe’s Lucio Angelicchio and Chad Ozias built a 21-6 lead over Jacob Braun to earn a technical fall.
The Wildcats claimed the next three bouts. Nate Roth gutted out an 8-3 decision over Connellsville Area’s Lonzy Vielma at 138 pounds before back-to-back major decisions for the Wildcats. Gabe Golden topped Chad Jesko, 11-1, in the 145-pound match and senior Jack Pletcher took a 13-3 major decision over Ethan Ansell to put the Wildcats ahead, 29-8, with five matches remaining.
Connellsville Area swept the next three bouts, but registered bonus points in only one of them — a 21-6 technical fall win by Jared Keslar over Wyatt Schmucker at 160 pounds.
Hunter Claycomb (172) and George Shultz (189) each won 5-1 decisions for the Falcons over Sam Snyder and Tyler Lynch, respectively, cutting Greater Latrobe’s lead to 29-19.
The workmanlike approach paid dividends against Connellsville Area.
“This is a very talented team we just beat. These guys are good. But we didn’t give up any pins. Nobody got pinned. They did their jobs and we got three or four (pins),” Mears said. “We have pinned at least four kids every match, even out in Colorado, all year. As long as that formula works, we’ve got pinners on our team. The rest of them have learned, ‘Get through six minutes and don’t give up the big points.’ They’ve got to be in shape to do it, and we condition like mules, but I couldn’t be more proud of this group of kids.”
The section title also helped the Wildcats boost their seeding for the upcoming WPIAL Class 3A team tournament.
“This was big as far as seeding purposes. We’ll be back here next Wednesday now as the No. 2 seed, so your road gets a little easier,” Mears said. “Anyone can beat anyone, but when you’re going to wrestle the No. 15 seed, it gives you the opportunity to rest some guys. I’m not all about shutting people out.”
Greater Latrobe reached the WPIAL Class 3A, Section 2 championship with a 48-24 win over Thomas Jefferson in the semifinals. The Wildcats collected five forfeits in the semifinals, allowing Mears to plug some reserves into the lineup to give others a rest.
“I wrestled three backups to let some guys rest. I’m not here to embarrass teams. We’re here to methodically move through this season,” Mears said. “We went through a grind out there in Colorado. We beat the 20th-ranked team in the country. I think that gave us the confidence to say we can beat anybody. We’ve got to stay healthy, give each other a rest now and then, everybody chip in and do your job. I think this springboards us to show the method works. When you all work as a team, you can do anything you want to do.”
Roth and Lynch registered pins for the Wildcats against Thomas Jefferson. Roth pinned Bode Marlow in 1:13 to win the 138-pound bout and Lynch put Jake Bertini’s shoulders to the mat in 1:34 at 189 pounds. Pletcher picked up a 6-2 decision over Matthew Herron at 152 pounds in the semifinals.
In Wednesday’s other semifinal bout, Connellsville Area notched a 43-19 win over Norwin. The Knights then followed that up later in the evening by beating Thomas Jefferson, 58-18, in the third-place match.
———
WPIAL Class 3A Section 2 Championship
GREATER LATROBE 38
CONNELLSVILLE 19
106 — Luke Willochell (GL) p. Trent Huffman, 0:22
113 — Leo Joseph (GL) p. Evan Petrovich, 2:59
120 — Vinny Kilkeary (GL) won by injury default
126 — Gabriel Ruggieri (CA) dec. Lucio Angelicchio, 9-6
132 — Chad Ozias (CA) tech. Jacob Braun, 21-6
138 — Nate Roth (GL) dec. Lonzy Vielma, 8-3
145 — Gabe Golden (GL) maj. d. Chad Jesko, 11-1
152 — Jack Pletcher (GL) maj. d. Ethan Ansell, 13-3
160 — Jared Keslar (CA) tech. Wyatt Schmucker, 21-6
172 — Hunter Claycomb (CA) dec. Sam Snyder, 5-1
189 — George Shultz (CA) dec. Tyler Lynch, 5-1
215 — Corey Boerio (GL) dec. Dennis Nichelson, 6-4
285 — Wyatt Held (GL) p. Tyler Gallis, 3:26
WPIAL Class 3A Section 2 Semifinals GREATER LATROBE 48
THO. JEFFERSON 24
106 — Luke Willochell (GL) won by forfeit
113 — Leo Joseph (GL) won by forfeit
120 — Vinny Kilkeary (GL) won by forfeit
126 — Lucio Angelicchio (GL) won by forfeit
132 — Maddox Shaw (TJ) won by forfeit
138 — Nate Roth (GL) p. Bode Marlow, 1:13
145 — Brady Fitz (TJ) dec. Bradan Bronson, 8-2
152 — Jack Pletcher (GL) dec. Matthew Herron, 6-2
160 — Michael Inks (TJ) p. Jacob Kemerer, 1:42
172 — Sam Snyder (GL) won by forfeit
189 — Tyler Lynch (GL) p. Jake Bertini, 1:34
215 — Brian Finnerty (TJ) dec. Corey Boerio, 1-0
285 — Logan Timko (TJ) p. Wyatt Held, 3:15
