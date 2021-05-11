The Greater Latrobe baseball team struck early and honored its seniors with an 8-1 victory against backyard rival Ligonier Valley during an exhibition game played Monday at Graham-Sobota Field.
Ligonier Valley scored the first run of the game, the Rams only run of the contest. But Greater Latrobe responded with the next eight. The Wildcats immediately responded with three runs in the bottom of the first before adding four more in the third for a 7-1 lead through three complete. Greater Latrobe capped the scoring with a run in the bottom of the fourth.
Both local teams are headed to the WPIAL playoffs. The Wildcats will compete in Class 5A, while the Rams enter into the Class 3A playoffs, both next week.
The Wildcats are headed to the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season when Greater Latrobe suffered a first-round loss against Chartiers Valley. Ligonier Valley is on to the post-season during its first season back in the WPIAL after spending the last five decades in District 6. The Rams won their fourth District 6 Heritage Conference crown in program history in 2019, but lost in the opening round of the District 6 playoffs against Mount Union.
Greater Latrobe is 12-8 overall. The Wildcats, who ended section play last week with a 6-4 record, posted their second consecutive exhibition victory following a significant sweep of Penn-Trafford, vaulting Greater Latrobe into second place.
Greater Latrobe opened the current season with five wins in its first seven games. But the Wildcats dropped five of six prior to a big section sweep against Kiski Area, in which they outscored the Cavaliers, 22-10, during the back-to-back set. The Wildcats have since won six times in their last seven games, including a pair of significant wins against Penn-Trafford.
Greater Latrobe, which defeated Greensburg Salem, 11-1, on Friday, has outscored the opposition by a 19-2 margin in the last two exhibition games.
The worst Greater Latrobe can finish in the section standings is a tie for second place. But if McKeesport Area defeats Gateway this week, the Wildcats will close the regular season alone in second.
Ligonier Valley fell to 7-9 overall. The Rams are 4-5 in section play with one section game remaining, 4 p.m. Thursday at Mount Pleasant Area. The Rams scored a 6-5 victory against Mount Pleasant Area on May 4.
Ligonier Valley lost six of seven games before knocking off Valley, the second-place team in the section late last month. The Rams opened the season with four straight wins, including a pair of section games against East Allegheny, their first since returning to the WPIAL.
Ligonier Valley has currently lost nine of its last 12 games played overall, but the Rams have key wins against Leechburg Area, Valley and Mount Pleasant Area to send them to the playoffs. They also suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat this past weekend — after an 11-run defeat earlier in the season — against Deer Lakes, which is tied for the top spot in the section.
The Rams have been outscored 109-62 in their last 12 games. The Rams allowed double digit runs five times in their last 12 games, but they’ve also produced double digits three times in that run.
Senior Tucker Knupp led Greater Latrobe during Monday’s senior night with two hits, including a double, a run and two RBI, while his classmate Landan Carns tripled, scored and knocked in three. Drew Clair, another senior, doubled, scored and drove in two, while classmate Clay Petrosky singled and came around twice. Chase Sickenberger singled and scored twice, while senior Rayce King also had a hit for the Wildcats, who put up eight runs on eight hits.
Senior Tommy Ciesielski picked up the win, allowing one earned run on four hits with two strikeouts and a walk in four innings. Knupp gave up two hits and walked one in an inning, while senior Alex Woodring allowed just one hit and fanned one in one inning of relief.
Nick Beitel paced Ligonier Valley at the plate with two singles and the Rams’ lone run. Haden Sierocky also singled twice, while George Golden singled and knocked in run for the Rams, who produced one run on seven hits.
Beitel suffered the pitching defeat, allowing seven earned runs, on six hits with one strikeout and three walks in two-and-a-third innings pitched. Sierocky gave up one unearned run on one hit with a strikeout and walk in one-and-two-thirds innings, while Noah Lawson fanned one and struck out another batter in two innings of work.
———
Lig. Valley Gr. Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Beitel 3 1 2 Short 2 0 0 Tunstall 3 0 1 L Amatcci 1 0 0 Golden 3 0 1 Sickenbrgr 4 2 1 Dowden 3 0 0 V Amatcci 3 0 0 Sierocky 3 0 2 Krinock 1 1 0 Seftas 2 0 0 Knupp 3 1 2 Bleehash 1 0 0 Albaugh 1 0 1 McCulty 1 0 0 Petrosky 1 2 1 Schreyer 1 0 0 Miele 1 0 0 Morford 1 0 1 Clair 2 1 1 Lawson 0 0 0 Carns 3 1 1 Faas 1 0 0 Bradish 0 0 0 Johnson 1 0 0 King 2 0 1 Mills 1 0 0 Wilson 0 0 0 Foust 1 0 0 Woodring 1 0 0 Name 0 0 0 Batista 0 0 0
Totals 25 1 7 Totals 27 8 8Lig. Valley 100 000 0 — 1 7 1Gr. Latrobe 304 100 x — 8 8 1 Doubles: Knupp, Clair (GL) Triples: Carns (GL) Strikeouts by: Ciesielski-2, Knupp-0, Woodring-1 (GL); Beitel-1, Sierocky-1, Lawson-1 (LV) Base on balls by: Ciesielski-1, Knupp-1, Woodring-0 (GL); Beitel-3, Sierocky-1, Lawson-0 (LV) Winning pitcher: Tommy Ciesielski Losing pitcher: Nick Beitel
