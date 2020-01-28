Greater Latrobe defeated Derry Area in an exhibition swimming and diving meet contested at Derry Area on Monday.
The Greater Latrobe girls won seven events en route to a narrow 87-86 victory, while the Wildcat boys scored eight wins in an 84-65 victory.
Hannah Brewer won the 100 back and 200 free, while Annie Mullen took the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley for the Lady Wildcats. Bryn Vogelsang won the 500 free, while Lauren Bisignani captured diving with a WPIAL qualifying score. Jordyn Miller placed second in the event, also with a qualifying effort.
Greater Latrobe’s team of Brewer, Mullen, Vogelsang and Ariel Johnson also captured the 400 free relay.
Brendan Bugala led the Greater Latrobe boys with wins in the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley. Gavin Skwirut won the 50 free, Corbin Makar took the 100 free and Liam Mucino the 100 back.
The Greater Latrobe boys also swept the relay events.
Colin Spehar, Teko Angelicchio, Skwirut and Daniel Marinchak won the 200 medley relay with a WPIAL qualifying time, while the grouping of Spehar, Makar, Charlie Cratty and Skwirut took the 200 free relay. Marinchak, Mucino, Julian Zhu and Donovan Lechman also won the 400 free relay.
Clay McClintock placed second in diving, but he posted a WPIAL qualifying score.
The Derry Area girls won five events, while the Trojan boys’ team captured three wins.
Jake Buhite earned a pair of wins for the Derry Area boys, while Wes Buhite also scored a victory.
Lauren Angus captured two wins for the Derry Area girls, while Makenzie Eades also scored a victory.
Eades, Angus, Keely Siko and Abigail Kubiak also won in relay events.
“It’s good to swim an opponent that you know well,” Derry Area coach Jeff Kelly said. “It allows for some good match-ups and Monday’s meet was no exception, as several of the events were close.”
Derry Area is back in action, 6 p.m. tonight against Connellsville Area at home. Greater Latrobe will face Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m. Thursday.
