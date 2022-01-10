The highlight of every wrestling tournament is the finals. Wrestling fans want to see who will walk away with the gold medal in each weight class.
Coaches look at things a bit differently when dealing with the overall team picture.
“Tournaments are won in the semifinals,” said Greater Latrobe coach Mark Mears, after the Wildcats won their first Westmoreland County Coaches Association (WCCA) Tournament team title since 2012 over the weekend at Kiski Area High School. “It’s 14 points for each win in the semis.”
And that’s just what Greater Latrobe did in the semifinals. Eight of the Wildcats nine semifinalists advanced to the finals with a victory.
“We had a great semifinal round and were able to punch eight tickets to the finals,” Mears said. “It’s rare you see a team do that well in a quality tournament like this. That was the key to spreading the scoreboard.”
Greater Latrobe accumulated 252 points in the two-day tournament. Hempfield Area was a distant second with 188 points. It was the 13th team title for the Wildcats in the 69-year history of the event.
The tournament began in 1954 with Latrobe winning eight of the first nine titles under legendary coach Creed Westfall. Titles have come few and far between since then, with only two titles from 1963 to 2010. Those titles came in 1973 and 1979 with Tom Harbert at the helm. The Wildcats last two titles were in 2011 and 2012 with Marc Billett serving as head coach.
“I was a little worried that coming off an emotional performance of facing Hempfield on Wednesday, then have to come back and wrestle two days later in another big event,” said Mears, referring to a 42-20 win over the Spartans. “The kids did a great job of resetting for the county tournament. They came out and wrestled methodically throughout the tournament and act like nothing had happened earlier in the week.”
Greater Latrobe had a wrestler place among the top six in 10 of the 13 weight classes.
“You have to be pleased with eight kids in the finals, four champs, and 10 kids placing,” Mears said. “We performed pretty much as good as we can. We have a very balanced lineup. That was evident in the results.”
The finals began at 145 pounds. Greater Latrobe’s first finalist was Jack Pletcher, who recorded a 4-2 upset of Norwin’s Chase Kranitz in the 152-pound final. Pletcher scored the deciding takedown with 8 seconds left in the sudden victory period.
“That’s two big wins in a row for Jack,” Mears said. “He had a 3-1 win over Kapusta on Wednesday and now a win over Kranitz. He just keeps improving. He’s on the verge of big things.”
Pletcher is the second member of his family to win a county title. His brother Luke won three titles from 2013-15.
“I’ve been working with Luke a lot lately and that has helped,” Jack Pletcher said. “In fact, he was here both days.”
Next were three matches in the upper weights in which a Wildcat finalist was beaten by the top seed.
Senior Sam Snyder faced Belle Vernon’s Logan Hoffman at 172 pounds and dropped a 7-0 decision.
Junior Corey Boerio had possibly the toughest matchup of the finals as he faced Mount Pleasant Area’s Dayton Pitzer, a two-time PIAA Class 2A champion. Pitzer needed only 1:20 to pin Boerio, his third pin of the tournament, all in the first period.
“Corey had a tough task,” Mears said. “Let’s face it, Pitzer is a phenom. He is amazing. Pitt got a great recruit.”
Then came the heavyweight bout. Junior Wyatt Held faced Greensburg Salem’s Billy McChesney, who was making his third appearance in the finals. Held was pinned at 1:40.
“Our heavyweight is young,” Mears said. “He was hurt last year so he didn’t even wrestle as a sophomore. He’s done nice job thus far.”
Then came Greater Latrobe’s lightweights and three consecutive titles.
Freshman Luke Willochell did what his brother Gabe couldn’t do by winning the 106-pound title by pinning Franklin Regional’s Ty Kapusta at 4:33.
“My brother Gabe was a runner-up three years in a row and was injured in his senior year,” Willochell said. “I was so happy when I got the reversal and put him in his back.”
Wildcats’ freshman Leo Joseph followed with a 45 second pin of Derry Area’s Giovanni Beatrice in the 113-pound final.
“Willochell and Joseph are very talented freshmen,” Mears said. “It was a new environment for them. I told them to relax out there and let the match come to you. Both did a great job.”
“I tried a double in the first period and came up short,” Kilkeary said. “I figured it couldn’t hurt to try it again and I hit it this time.”
The finals concluded with another rematch. GL’s Nate Roth faced Hempfield Area’s Briar Priest for the second time in four days. Roth made his season debut on Wednesday, after recovering from shoulder surgery, and knocked off Priest 8-5 in the section showdown. The rematch was much different, as Priest posted a 10-3 win over Roth in the county final at 138 pounds.
“I wasn’t as prepared for our match on Wednesday,” Priest said. “He had a game plan for me Wednesday. I had a gameplan for him tonight.”
Mears is expecting many more rematches between Roth and Priest, and Kilkeary and Hohman.
“It’s going to be the same thing every time Roth and Priest wrestle this year,” Mears said. “The same for Vinny and Hohman.”
Beatrice, a freshman, was one of three place-winners for Derry Area. The Trojans placed 11th in the team standings with 70 points. Also placing for the Trojans were junior Dylan Klim and senior Christian Hirak, who both finished fourth.
Klim was pinned in the consolation for third place at 106 by Mount Pleasant Area’s Joseph Longhi. Hirak defaulted to Franklin Regional’s Gavyn Beck in the consolation for third place at 160.
“I’m super impressed with the performance of my kids this weekend,” Derry Area coach Troy Dolan said. “They all worked hard and wrestled to their potential. We know we have a lot of work to do, but we’re very happy with where we are at this point.”
Ligonier Valley finished 13th in the 15-team field with 37.5 points, but did not have a wrestler place among the top six in their weight class.
Westmoreland County Coaches
Association Tournament
At Kiski AreaTEAM STANDINGS 1. Greatter Latrobe 252, 2. Hempfield 188, 3. Kiski Area 159.5, 4. Penn-Trafford, 152, 5. Franklin Regional 146.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES106 — Luke Willochell, Latrobe pinned Ty Kapusta, Franklin Regional, 4:33.{/h5} 113 — Leo Joseph, Latrobe pinned Giovanni Beatrice, Derry, 0:45. 120 — Vinny Kilkeary, Latrobe dec. Troy Hohman, Penn Trafford, 3-1. 126 — Ethan Lebin, Hempfield dec. Hayden Coy, Penn Trafford, 9-0. 132 — Eli Carr, Hempfield pinned Ryan Klingensmith, Kiski Area, 3:27. 138 — Briar Priest, Hempfield dec. Nate Roth, Latrobe, 10-3. 145 — Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional dec. Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield, 2-1. 152 — Jack Pletcher, Latrobe dec. Chase Kranitz, Norwin, 4-2 OT. 160 — Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area dec. Wesley Stull, Penn Trafford, 10-6. 172 — Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon dec. Sam Snyder, Latrobe, 7-0. 189 — Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional dec. Owen Ott, Penn Trafford, 3-2. 215 — Dayton Pitzer, Mount Pleasant pinned Corey Boerio, Latrobe, 1:20. 285 — Billy McChesney, Greensburg Salem pinned Wyatt Held, Latrobe, 1:40.
THIRD-PLACE CONSOLATIONS 106 — Joseph Longhi, Mount Pleasant pinned Dylan Klim, Derry, 1:35. 113 — Calio Zanella, Burrell dec. Owen Caracciolo, Hempfield, 6-2. 120 — Cooper Hornack, Burrell pinned Sulayman Bah, Kiski School, 2:08. 126 — Lucio Angellichio, Latrobe dec. Justin Bass, Franklin Regional, 2-1. 132 — Greg Shaulis, Mount Pleasant dec. Conner Henning, Norwin, 8-2. 138 — Jamison Poklembo, Mount Pleasant dec. Nathan Stone, Franklin Regional, 4-2. 145 — Ethan Connor, Kiski Area dec. Chuck Perkins, Valley, 2-0. 152 — Mark Gray, Kiski Area pinned Trevor Swartz, Greensburg Salem, 1:38. 160 — Gavyn Beck, Franklin Regional by injury default Christian Hirak, Derry, 0:31. 172 — Bryson Robinson, Southmoreland pinned Adam Hall, Penn Trafford, 2:17. 189 — Cole Clark, Burrell pinned Tyler Lynch, Latrobe, 0:55. 215 — Eli Binakonsky, Hempfield dec. Caleb Chismar, Greensburg Salem, 4-1 285 — Joe Enick, Penn Trafford pinned Mason Nedierhiser, Southmoreland, 2:04
FIFTH-PLACE CONSOLATIONS
106 — Clayton Cramer, Kiski Area dec. Connor Mullen, Norwin, 5-0. 113 — Austin Laidacker, Latrobe pinned Austin Wong, Norwin, 2:42.
