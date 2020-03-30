Less than two weeks of organized practices and just one scrimmage was already enough time for Greater Latrobe girls’ lacrosse coach Kaytie Costic to have a pretty good gauge for her team.
Costic, who was Kaytie Russo prior to her marriage in the off-season, saw plenty of growth from her squad after a 6-10 record in 2019. The Wildcats narrowly missed the postseason last campaign, with a one-goal loss to Norwin pushing Greater Latrobe out of the final playoff spot in WPIAL Class AAA Section 1.
With eight starters returning and an infusion of talent from a strong group of underclassmen, Greater Latrobe appeared poised to ascend the standings.
The season has been suspended as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, however, and the outlook for play to resume is uncertain.
Prior to the closing of all Pennsylvania schools earlier this month, Costic tried to keep her squad focused during a scary time.
“We just kind of proceeded like business as usual,” she said. “I thought for the girls, that was the best thing that we could’ve done for them. We did some things for the kids to try to cheer them up.”
Those fun things included distributing Dilly Bars to the players in the middle of practice and also inviting parents to attend an intra-squad scrimmage.
Since the suspension of team activities, the Wildcats have remained in contact via group chat.
“I actually have been giving them daily challenges,” Costic detailed. “We have a 30 days of lacrosse things going right now. We’ve been trying to utilize that just to get them engaging with one another.
“Until we hear from the PIAA or the school or the athletic department, we’re functioning under the assumption that we’re coming back. With that being said, ‘You guys are on break, but you still need to work on your stick skills, you still need to stay in shape.’”
If and when the Wildcats return to the field, they’ll lean upon six seniors to guide the way.
Goalkeeper Emily Hoffman, a three-year starter in net and an All-Section performer in 2019, will serve as an anchor both on and off the field. Committed to continue her career at Limestone College in South Carolina, Hoffman worked tirelessly to hone her skills, including playing on a club team during the off-season.
“The biggest thing from last year to this year really is just her confidence,” Costic said of the netminder. “She’s doing a lot more things that last season she might not have been comfortable with — in terms of coming out of the goal, being vocal on defense.”
The other seniors who return to the starting lineup are last midfielder Ainsley Novotny, last year’s leading goal-scorer, along with defensemen Ella Hill and Taylor Hochard, and Carlin Johns, who plays attack/midfield. Reserve Sidnie Gmuer also returns to the defense to round out the senior class.
While Costic and the players try to remain optimistic, the potential of that group never taking the field for the Wildcats again is agonizing, according to the 10th-year head coach.
“It’s been a really bittersweet moment,” Costic said. “I could tell they were going to be really special as players when they got to their senior year.
“It’s just really hard to see all of the hard work they’ve put in over the last three years. They poured their heart and soul into this program, and to see them potentially have part of their season, if not all of it, taken away from them — it’s hard.”
Additionally, a trio of sophomores return to the squad after starting as freshmen.
Midfielders Carolina Walters and Abby Shearer, and attacker Alexa Jogun, represent not only key contributors for this season, but also cornerstones for the future of the program. Fellow underclassmen who appear to be in the mix this season include sophomore defenseman Abby Kostic, who would’ve garnered playing time last year if not for an injury, as well as sophomore attacker Sarah Matsko, sophomore midfielder Kloe Templeton, and freshmen midfielders Ryley Quinn and Maria Lazzarro.
The emergence of so many young players is a direct result of the advancement of the middle-school program, which has been a focus of Costic during her time guiding the Wildcats. To that point, her role in the development of youth, not only in the district, but in the entire county, resulted in Costic earning Coach of the Year accolades last year.
“Our middle-school program has just been such a blessing,” she said. “We’re getting the kids in as freshman that already know how to play lacrosse.
“It’s really elevating the program, but it’s also elevating these older kids, because they’re working harder. It’s really pushing everyone to want to be better.”
The players have also put in extra work to improve, beginning in the off-season, when several of them played on club teams and others attended lacrosse camps.
When Greater Latrobe’s varsity team commenced workouts and practices, the players continued to show they were engaged and dedicated to improving.
“They want to learn lacrosse. I see the passion in them and I see the drive to want to be better,” Costic said.
“They’re just constantly asking me and my assistant really good questions. There were a lot of days that I’d be walking down to the field house, and there were at least three or four kids playing wall-ball before practice or kids running. They’re really invested in themselves, because they know that’s going to help the team as a whole.”
Despite the expected improvement of the Wildcats, the section slate still poses a massive challenge. Playing competitively against the perennial powerhouses like Bethel Park, Mt. Lebanon, Upper Saint Clair, and Peters Township, returning to the postseason and exacting payback on Norwin are among the goals for the Wildcats
“They had some heartbreak and some games last year where they were so close, and if they would’ve had five or six more minutes on the clock, I think we could’ve won the game,” Costic stated. “For them, it’s just kind of getting a little bit of revenge for things they didn’t get to accomplish last year as a team.”
Greater Latrobe Roster
Seniors
— Sidnie Gmuer, Ella Hill, Taylor Hochard, Emily Hoffman, Carlin Johns, Ainsley Novotny.
Juniors
— Julia Battaglia, Grace Blycheck, Jordan Desko, Lily Keslar, Saige Roth.
Sophomores
— Olivia Christopher, Kaylee Dusetzina, Meghan Henderson, Maya Jain, Alexa Jogun, Hannah Kantola, Abby Kostic, Darrian Lynch, Sarah Matsko, Neehla Pal, Abby Shearer, Maddie Sosko, Kloe Templeton, Madison Viazanko, Carolina Walters.
Freshmen — Mary Blycheck, Megan Brackney, Taylor Desko, Abby Hart, Ellexa Lamolinara, Maria Lazzarro, Rachel Little, Shae O’Barto, Emily Pry, Ryley Quinn, Kylie Smith.
