Even if there is some semblance of a winter sports season, Greater Latrobe coach Mark Mears says that wrestling is going to be affected the most by it.
With cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) still on the rise across the state, there’s some question if winter sports will be held at all.
The way it stands now, under orders from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, sports are on hold until at least Jan. 4. With PIAA rules dictating that there must be a minimum of four practices — for shutdowns lasting longer than 14 days — before teams can resume competitions, that means season’s can’t start any earlier than Jan. 8.
By then, Mears isn’t quite sure what the Wildcats will look like in this his first season as head coach.
“Here’s the issue with wrestling. It’s a weight-descent sport,” Mears explained.
“That’s what triggers where you start out. And you can only lose so much weight on any given day.
“What I’m afraid of is, if kids aren’t able to work out — until Jan. 4 at least — a lot of them are going to be one or two weight classes higher than they would be at this time of the year. That can skew who’s going to be where at the end of the season.
“And the holidays are where all of the best tournaments are. Most of that is gone now.
“If we do get back, I think what you’re going to see is teams wrestling only section matches and go from there,” Mears continued. “I think for wrestling, it’s going to hurt kids that way because they won’t be able to get to where they need to be as far as weight classes go.
“It may change who can wrestle at what weight class. In some cases, kids might not be able to get down to where they should be.
“That’s the thing that concerns me. As a young team, we’re not getting that matches that we need.”
And Mears has one of those mixed-bag teams.
Six starters and two other lettermen are back from last season’s team that finished third in the section and won a WPIAL Class 3A playoff match before falling in the quarterfinals.
The returning starters include sophomore defending PIAA champion Vinny Kilkeary, who captured the Class 3A state title at 106 pounds as a freshman, along with five more PIAA Southwest Regional qualifiers. The list includes juniors Lucio Angelicchio, Jack Pletcher and Tyler Lynch, and sophomores Nate Roth and Corey Boerio. The other lettermen are juniors Vince Leone and Jake Brisky.
However, there are only two seniors on the team.
“We’re young, but experienced,” Mears indicated. “Nowadays, you can be both.
“For a lot of kids, wrestling is year round, now. Kids wrestle so much more in the summer and off-season.
“Being a freshman or sophomore doesn’t mean much anymore. They have a lot more experience than, say, I did when I was a senior.”
This may be Mears’ first time at Greater Latrobe, but he isn’t new to the school or head coaching. In his 12th and final school year at Greater Latrobe’s athletic director, Mears coached at Mount Pleasant Area — his alma mater — for eight seasons (2000-08), posting a 121-38 record with three WPIAL Class AA team championships in 2003, ‘04 and ‘06.
During his time there, Mears coached 11 WPIAL individual champions and 12 PIAA medalists, including a state champion. He also won a district title in 1985 as a senior.
Mears’ assistants include Eric Newill, assistant varsity coach, in addition to Chad Schmeling, head junior high coach, and Zach Sheridan, the junior high assistant. Jordan Zeunges is the conditioning coordinator and Jordan Jury the strength coach.
Mears replaces Mike Ciotti, who decided to step down after four years. Ciotti’s teams went 9-11 in the section, but turned progressively better each year in reaching the play-in match in 2019 (3-2) and then qualified for the main draw of the playoffs a season ago with a 4-1 record.
With his oldest two kids now on their own and youngest son in eighth grade and wrestling — and this being his last year as athletic director — Mears felt the time was right to get back into coaching. Anything else, he said, would not have been fair to his family.
“At some point, you have to become a dad,” Mears stated. “Now, I’ll have the time to just be a coach.
“If I was going to come back, it made sense that this would be the time. And as long as I’m healthy, I plan to devote at least five years to the program. That pretty much takes the junior high kids all the way through.
“Eventually, I would like to win a state title,” Mears added. “If the kids work hard, I believe we have a shot at that, and they do, too.
“Our goal next year is to win a WPIAL team title. We’ve never done that. I honestly believe that, with the depth we’ll have coming up from the junior high, next year, we’ll be as good as anybody.”
Now, Greater Latrobe — like every other team — has to figure out a way to get back on the mat. That’s if there is a season at all.
“I’ve never experienced anything like this. You think you know something, but you don’t,” Mears said.
“Tomorrow can change what you know today. That’s very strange.
“Especially in the sport of wrestling, if you can’t have a season, it’s going to be tough to have a postseason. You can do whatever else you need to do as far as running and weight-training, but the only way you’re going to be able to wrestle is to do it.
“It’s just a different sport that way. I think if it goes much beyond January 4, you’re going to see a lot of injuries from kids not being able to wrestle.”
Once the Wildcats do, Mears feels they’ll be competitive once again. Ranked No. 4 in WPIAL Class 3A, they’re now in sub-Section 2-B with Hempfield Area — preseason No. 2 — and Greensburg Salem, Norwin and McKeesport Area while Connellsville Area, Belle Vernon Area, Thomas Jefferson, West Mifflin Area, Baldwin and Albert Gallatin comprise sub-Section 2-A.
“I think, as a team, we want to be in the top two in the section,” Mears expressed. “We want to try and get into the final four of the team championships and see what happens.
“And individually, I think, if everyone’s healthy, we should be able to send at least three kids to the state tournament. I think we have the talent to do that.”
Keeping in mind the weight issue when — and if — the sport does get going, Mears said that Kilkeary will be at either 106 or 113 pounds. That puts Angelicchio at 113 or 120, Roth at 126, Pletcher at 152, Boerio at 189, and Lynch at 285 while Leone and Brisky wrestle at 138 and 189, respectively.
In addition to the returning starters, Mears said he expects junior Gabe Golden to be in the lineup at 126 or 132. A former Junior Olympic state champion, Golden did not wrestle last season.
Greater Latrobe did graduate six mainstays. They were Gabe Willochell, who placed third in the state and runner-up in the regional at 132, along with Enzo Angelicchio (126), Ricky Armstrong (145), Mitch Tryon (160), Logan Zitterbart (170) and Tyler Ross at 220 pounds.
“The challenge for a team like this is, when you have a lot of young kids, they also have to be leaders,” Mears noted. “Most times, you turn to your seniors for that.
“We only have two seniors on the team, so some of the leadership is also going to have to come from those young guys. It has so far.”
There’s also the matter of one less weight class beginning this season. The PIAA adopted a rule change reducing the number of weight classes from 14 to 13 (106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215 and 285), in essence eliminating 182 pounds.
The reason for the change is two-fold. Having 13 weight classes will make it easier to break a tie in dual matches and potentially cut back on forfeits.
“I know they’re trying to get more competitive dual meets and reduce the number of forfeits. It’s hard these days to get a lot of big kids to wrestle,” Mears pointed out.
“My thoughts are that, when to take a weight class out of the state of Pennsylvania, that’s that many more kids who won’t get a look from college coaches. There are more kids who won’t get to compete for a state title.
“To me, it was meant to help the team structure. But, at the end of the day, wrestling is an individual sport, so I’m not a fan of cutting back on weight classes.”
