Jake Pavlik led the Greater Latrobe boys golf team during the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Qualifier at Greensburg Country Club.
Pavlik shot an 88 for the Wildcats and finished in 16th place overall.
The qualifiers who hit the target score advanced to the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals, which are set for next week. The WPIAL Class 3A championship is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6. Semifinal qualifiers included Penn-Trafford teammates Nick and Alex Turowski, along with Norwin’s Logan Divald and Noah Oliver of Armstrong.
Greater Latrobe’s Owen Miele finished 21st overall with an 89, while Alex DiBernardo ended 25th overall with a 93. Dom Atkinson finished one stroke back, in 27th place with a 94, while Ben Ridilla shot a 101. Daylan Yeager also fired a 110 for the Wildcats.
Derry Area sophomore Hunter Jurica finished as one of five qualifiers for the district championship match in the WPIAL Section 2-AA Individual Qualifier at Norvelt Golf Course. Jurica is headed to the WPIAL Class 2A championship, which is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1 at Allegheny Country Club.
Ben Ritenour, of Greensburg Central Catholic, captured his second straight section championship with an 81 overall at the Section 2-AA Individual Qualifier. Mount Pleasant Area’s Jonathan Wagner also advanced, joining Jurica and Ritenour.
