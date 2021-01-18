The Greater Latrobe wrestling team missed out on a great deal of action during Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s three-week shutdown to curb the spread of infection during the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Wildcats more than made up for the lost time on Saturday during an exhibition quad meet against Connellsville Area, Erie Cathedral Prep and host Canon-McMillan.
Four grapplers went a perfect 3-0, leading the Wildcats to their first win of the season — and the first win under new head coach Mark Mears — as Greater Latrobe went 1-2 in the quad-meet. The Wildcats defeated Connellsville Area, 36-31, but fell against Canon-McMillan, 40-27, and Erie Cathedral Prep by a 39-26 margin.
“We are growing quickly,” Mears said. “We battled every match from start to finish.”
Greater Latrobe (0-1, 1-3) hired Mears, the district’s current Director of Transportation and Athletics, and a longtime local wrestling coach, as the school’s new wrestling coach in May. Mears previously went 121-38 as head coach at Mount Pleasant Area, leading the Vikings to three district championships and three top-four efforts in the state.
Mears, who earned his first win back at Greater Latrobe, was impressed with the Wildcats’ sacrifice on Saturday.
“The kids worked as a team with everyone willing to go to any weight it took to win for the school,” Mears said. “That is a trait that will make them a championship-caliber team in a hurry.
“I thought the leadership from the veterans was important. That is a great growing experience you can’t coach. They are now a team and are all on the same page.”
Mears pointed to Corey Boerio, Jack Pletcher, Nate Roth, Tyler Lynch and Vinny Kilkeary, who led the way during the day. The group combined for 14 of Greater Latrobe’s 16 victories on Saturday. Boerio, Pletcher, Roth and Lynch all went a perfect 3-0, while Kilkeary, a returning state champion, picked up two victories.
Boerio and Roth both came away with two pins and a major decision, while Pletcher picked up two pins and a decision. Lynch tallied two pins and a forfeit and Kilkeary two pins.
Mears’ first victory at Greater Latrobe, and the Wildcats’ first win of the year, came down to the final bout. Greater Latrobe trailed, 31-30, against Connellsville Area when Boerio pinned Falcons’ 189-pounder Cameron Mickulicz in 1:49 to give the Wildcats a five-point victory.
Jacob Hixson won by injury default for Greater Latrobe at 215 pounds, while Lynch and Jacob Braun won by forfeit at 285 and 113 pounds, respectively. Roth pinned Connellsville Area’s Dylan Wilson in 56 seconds at 138 pounds, while Pletcher took care of Troy Hennen in one minute at 160. That helped set the table for Boerio’s pin against Mickulicz.
Greater Latrobe dropped its first match of the day, 40-27, against Erie Cathedral Prep. Kilkeary, Roth, Pletcher, Boerio and Lynch won matches for the Wildcats.
Boerio scored a 10-2 major decision against Erie Cathedral Prep’s Owen Shetler at 189 pounds, while Lynch pinned Mark Hudson in three minutes at 285 pounds. Kilkeary pinned Sam Staab in 1:30 at 113 pounds, while Roth picked up a 13-4 major decision against Kaemen Smith at 132 pounds. Pletcher pinned Clay Mallory in 1:11 at 152 pounds for the Wildcats.
Greater Latrobe suffered a 13-point defeat against Canon-McMillan, one of the top-ranked Class 3A teams in the WPIAL. The Wildcats forfeited two weight classes, giving the Big Macs 12 points during the 13-point setback.
Lynch pinned Brooks Matthew in 1:56 at 285 pounds, while Kilkeary scored a pinfall in 5:09 at 113 pounds. Roth pinned Costa Moore in 2:11 at 132 pounds, while Boerio also pinned Nikko Martini in 4:40 at 189 pounds. Pletcher scored a narrow 4-3 decision against Gabriel Stafford at 160 pounds.
Mears’ was happy with the Wildcats’ busy weekend. He sent grapplers like Kilkeary, Roth, Boerio, Pletcher, Lucio Angelicchio, Gabe Golden and Payton Henry into several key showdowns where most of the times they gave up weight classes.
“When you have a young team, you have two choices,” Mears said. “You can weaken the schedule, or face a tough schedule and grow from it. I have always believed to be great, you have to compete against great. I am proud of their effort. They did what they needed to do to help the team win. It will all come back to help them individually down the road.”
The Wildcats are back in action, 7 p.m. tonight against Derry Area in a backyard rivalry match at Greater Latrobe.
“I think Latrobe and Derry is so good for the communities,” Mears said. “Especially in a year like this, it gives the kids something to get excited for. It should be a good one.”
The same can be said for the rest of the Wildcats’ busy schedule this week. Greater Latrobe travels to McKeesport Area on Tuesday before returning home to battle Greensburg Salem on Wednesday.
———
CANON-MCMILLAN 40,
GREATER LATROBE 27
285 – Tyler Lynch (Gr. Latrobe) p. Brooks Matthew, 1:56
106 – Andrew Binni (Canon-McMillan) won by forfeit
113 – Vinny Kilkeary (Gr. Latrobe) p. Brandon Dami, 5:09
120 – Jacob Houpt (Canon-McMillan) p. Tyler Bowers, 1:06
126 – Conlan O’Donaghue (Canon-McMillan) d. Lucas Braun, 6-0
132 – Nate Roth (Gr. Latrobe) p. Costa Moore, 2:11
138 – Gianmarco Ramos (Canon-McMillan) d. Gabe Golden, 6-5
145 – Tyler Soule (Canon-McMillan) p. Vincent Leone, 1:57
152 – Giani Martini (Canon-McMillan) m.d. Payton Henry, 16-6
160 – Jack Pletcher (Gr. Latrobe) d. Gabriel Stafford, 4-3
172 – Matt Furman (Canon-McMillan) won by forfeit
189 – Corey Boerio (Gr. Latrobe) p. Nikko Martini, 4:40
215 – Tyler Rohaley (Canon-McMillan) p. Jacob Hixson, 2:12
———
GREATER LATROBE 36
CONNELLSVILLE AREA 31
215 – Jacob Hixson (Gr. Latrobe) inj. default Michael Lancaster
285 – Tyler Lynch (Gr. Latrobe) won by forfeit
106 – Jacob Layton (Connellsville Area) won by forfeit
113 – Jacob Braun (Gr. Latrobe) won by forfeit
120 – Chad Ozias (Connellsville Area) d. Vinny Kilkeary, 6-5
126 – Mason Prinkey (Connellsville Area) m.d. Lucio Angelicchio, 14-1
132 – Gabriel Ruggieri (Connellsville Area) p. Lucas Braun, 4:15
138 – Nate Roth (Gr. Latrobe) p. Dylan Wilson, 0:56
145 – Hunter Claycomb (Connellsville Area) m.d. Gabe Golden, 17-8
152 – Jared Keslar (Connellsville Area) t.f. Payton Henry, 17-2
160 – Jack Pletcher (Gr. Latrobe) p. Troy Hennen, 1:00
172 – Ethan Ansell (Connellsville Area) d. Sam Snyder, 5-0
189 – Corey Boerio (Gr. Latrobe) p. Cameron Mickulicz, 1:49
———
ERIE CATHEDRAL PREP 39
GREATR LATROBE 26
189 – Corey Boerio (Gr. Latrobe) m.d. Owen Shetler, 10-2
215 – John Campbell (ECP) p. Micah Piper, 3:49
285 – Tyler Lynch (Gr. Latrobe) p. Mark Hudson, 3:00
106 – No match
113 – Vinny Kilkeary (Gr. Latrobe) p. Sam Staab, 1:30
120 – Jacob Van Dee (ECP) t.f. Lucio Angelicchio, 19-4
126 – Philip Stark (ECP) p. Steven Tucibat
132 – Nate Roth (Gr. Latrobe) m.d. Kaemen Smith, 13-4
138 – Elijah Hunt (ECP) p. Gabe Golden, 1:24
145 – Steffan Lynch (ECP) p. Vincent Leone, 1:43
152 – Jack Pletcher (Gr. Latrobe) p. Clay Mallory, 1:11
160 – Paniro Johnson (ECP) p. Payton Henry, 0:40
172 – Kelyn Blossey (ECP) m.d. Sam Snyder, 9-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.