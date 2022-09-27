The Greater Latrobe cross-country teams traveled to Carlisle High School for the Carlisle Invitational on Saturday. Running in the competitive “challenge” races, the Wildcat harriers displayed some fine running with half the team running personal best times.
The girls team finished 22nd out of the 38 teams and 25th of the 68 teams on the course on the day.
The boys were 37th out of 46 Challenge teams and 48th out of 76 teams overall.
Emerson Skatell highlighted the day, earning a trophy for her sixth-place finish. Her impressive time of 18:36 makes her the third fastest Lady Wildcat of all time behind only Natalie Bower-Toman (17:58) and Abby Hewitt (18:15). Her run is also a top-40 time for this course.
Completing the scoring for the Lady ’Cats were Cora Drylie, Carley Berk, Brynn Zangaro and Hayden Kraynick.
Daysha Thomas and Liz Wilson completed the varsity seven.
The boys were led by August Lawrence who broke the 17-minute barrier with a time of 16:55. Koen Fulton, Steve Janke, Liam Wilson and Jack Gaffney scored while Henry Krom and Vinny Zaccagnini also ran for the varsity.
The Wildcats’ next run at home today against Penn-Trafford and Ligonier Valley. Races start at Rossi Field at 4 p.m.
The Ligonier Valley cross-country teams took part in the Crimson Hawk Invitational Cross-Country meet Saturday.
The Ligonier Valley girls took an impressive third place against a field of 14 teams. Leading the girls was Clara Wallace eighth place, Hollie Queer 16th, Katia Gunter 18th, Mara Myers 20th, Adleigh Myers 30th and Madison Emert.
In the boys race, the boys didn’t place as a team. The runners were Aidan Brisendine, Landen Hoyman, and Landan Wible.
Ligonier Valley notched a nonconference victory over host North Star Monday. The Rams tallied seven goals to North Stars’ four.
Greater Latrobe 12, Greensburg Salem 0
The Lady Wildcats cruised to a 12-0 shutout of host Greensburg Salem Monday.
Regan Reilly and Annalyse Bauer each had a hat trick for Greater Latrobe. Lauren Bell added two goals, while Robin Reilly, Ella Bulava, Makenna Malone and Bri Hoffer had a goal each.
Robin Reilly led the Wildcats with three assists, while teammates Bulava and Maddie Petruzzi each had two assists. Bell, Bauer and Gianna Trunzo had an assist apiece.
The shutout is shared by Greater Latrobe goalies Sofia DeCerb and Corinne Brunetto.
