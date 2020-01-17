A slow start contributed to a 92-71 loss as host Penn Hills defeated the Greater Latrobe boys’ basketball team during an exhibition on Thursday.
“Penn Hills is an extremely talented team,” Greater Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said. “We gave it a run for over three quarters, keeping in arms length. However, in the end, they were just too much to handle.”
Penn Hills, ranked No. i in WPIAL Class 5A, jumped out to an early 22-11 lead against the Wildcats in the opening quarter. The Wildcats played on even terms with Penn Hills through the next two quarters, but the Indians used a strong fourth quarter to pull away and finish the win.
Greater Latrobe outscored Penn Hills by three points, 24-21, in the second quarter, and only trailed by eight points, 43-35, at the break. It was only a 10-point deficit for GL, 67-57, entering the fourth quarter, as the Indians outscored the Wildcats, 24-22, in the third.
But Penn Hills bested Greater Latrobe, 25-14, in the final eight minutes to finish the eventual 21-point victory, as the Wildcats couldn’t complete the comeback. Penn Hills is a perfect 6-0 in section play and 11-2 overall. It was the sixth straight win for the Indians and their ninth in 10 games.
“I felt there were times where we rebounded well and passed the ball efficiently,” Wetzel said. “It may sound redundant, but I believe we’re still improving as a team.”
Greater Latrobe is 1-4 in WPIAL Class 6A Section 3 play and 3-12 overall. The Wildcats lost for the ninth time in 10 games, including the last four straight. Their last win was a big 63-41 home victory against Penn-Trafford on Jan. 3.
Greater Latrobe is back in action Saturday (10:30 a.m.) against Albert Gallatin in an exhibition game during the MLK Stand Against Violence Showcase at Woodland Hills High School.
Their next section contest is set for Tuesday (7:30 p.m.) at home against Fox Chapel. The section-leading Foxes defeated Greater Latrobe, 63-47, on Dec. 23.
Greater Latrobe is tied for fifth in the six-team section with Norwin (1-4, 9-4) and just one back of Connellsville (2-3, 6-7), which currently holds the fourth and final playoff spot.
Michael Noonan led Greater Latrobe with a game-high 26 points against Penn Hills. Ryan Sickenberger followed with 16 points while Drew Clair added 11 points. Chase Sickenberger contributed 10 points, as four GL players finished in double figures.
Penn Hills had five players in double figures against the Wildcats.
Wes Kropp led the charge with 20 points while Kyree Mitchell followed with 16. Deondre Mitchell and Eddie Daniels both posted 15 points while Daemar Kelly added 12 for the Indians.
——— GREATER LATROBE (71)
Clair 5-0-11; Noonan 9-8-26; R. Sickenberger 6-2-16; Newill 2-0-4; C. Sickenberger 4-0-10; Rauco 0-0-0; Butler 2-0-4; D. Shimko 0-0-0. Totals, 28-10(14)—71
PENN HILLS (92)
D. Mitchell 7-0-15; K. Mitchell 7-2-16; Kropp 10-0-20; Daniels 7-1-15; Tamo-Noche 3-2-8; McKissick 1-0-2; Bennett 0-0-0; Roach 2-0-4; Harper 0-0-0; Kelly 5-1-12; Dugger 0-0-0. Totals, 42-6(12)—92
Score by Quarters
Greater Latrobe 11 24 22 14 — 71 Penn Hills 22 21 24 25 — 92
Three-point field goals: R. Sickenberger-2, C. Sickenberger-2, Clair; D. Mitchell, Kelly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.