NORTH HUNTINGDON — After two innings of their WPIAL Class 5A first-round game against Plum, Greater Latrobe appeared headed to a lopsided victory. The Wildcats struck for seven runs in the first two innings, but Greater Latrobe needed all of that offense, as it narrowly fended off a late rally by the Mustangs to prevail 8-7 at Norwin Senior High School on Wednesday.
The No. 12 Wildcats improved to 12-8 and advance to the quarterfinals after upsetting No. 5 Plum, which finished the campaign at 11-7.
While Greater Latrobe held a sizable lead early, Plum trimmed that advantage to 7-3 after four innings. Although the Wildcats responded with a run in the fifth, the Mustangs continued to chip away, and after scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh, Plum had the tying and winning runs on base. However, Greater Latrobe relief pitcher Tommy Ciesielski recorded a strikeout to seal the win, prompting an eruption on the field as the Wildcats celebrated their first playoff win since the 2017 PIAA Class 5A Championship game.
For the Wildcats, the early portion of the game was in complete contrast to the latter stages, when Greater Latrobe struggled to capitalize on repeated opportunities. In total, the Wildcats stranded 12 runners on base, including leaving the bases loaded in the fourth and fifth innings. Still, the outcome provided the Wildcats with points of emphasis over the next few days, while keeping their postseason run alive with a matchup against 13th-seeded Peters Township on Friday.
“It’s those teaching moments, and that’s what it’s all about – learning from mistakes. When we get guys on next game, we gotta cash in,” said Greater Latrobe head coach Matt Basciano. “That’s what this whole year has been – a big teaching moment.
“We’re going to come back (Thursday), practice, work on those things we need to address, but for right now, we’re going to enjoy it with this great group.”
Playing as the road team, the Wildcats wasted no time in taking command on Wednesday, scoring four times in the first inning. Chase Sickenberger started the outburst with a one-out double to left field, and he quickly scored on an RBI single by Vinny Amatucci. Senior Tucker Knupp followed with a double to center to put both he and Amatucci in scoring position. Plum starting pitcher Brady Dojonovic struggled with his command, as Clay Petrosky drew a walk to load the bases, and sophomore Erik Batista drew another free pass to push the Greater Latrobe lead to 2-0. After Dojonovic recorded his second strikeout of the inning, Greater Latrobe’s Drew Clair smacked a two-run single to left that put the Wildcats ahead by four.
Against another hurler, Justin Giarrusso, in the second, the Wildcats had similar success, as they scored three more times on four hits. Sickenberger again started the surge with a double, and Amatucci brought him in with a double of his own. Knupp then reached on an error, and Petrosky delivered an infield single to load the bases. Batista extended the Wildcats’ advantage on a single to center that scored both Amatucci and Knupp, making it 7-0.
“We talked before about coming up with those timely hits, and that’s one of the things towards the end of the year we improved on,” Basciano said of his squad, which has won five straight games.
Plum got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second, as Caden Norcutt reached on a one-out single, moved to second on a throwing error by Greater Latrobe pitcher Alex Woodring, and scored on a single by Colin Solinski.
Greater Latrobe still held a comfortable lead through the middle innings, however, and the Wildcats had several opportunities to add to their offensive output.
In the fourth, Knupp reached on an error, one of four defensive miscues in the game by Plum, while Batista and Rayce King drew a walk and were hit by a pitch, respectively, to load the bases. However, Greater Latrobe was unable to cash in, as Clair struck out, and Landan Carns flew out to end the threat.
Plum scored twice in the bottom of the stanza, as Ethan Kircher and Nathan McMasters reached on back-to-back singles. A balk by Woodring brought in a run, and Norcutt delivered a sacrifice fly to plate the second run, making it 7-3.
Greater Latrobe responded in the fifth, as Logan Short drew a leadoff walk, and courtesy runner Mason Krinock stole second and scored on a single by Amatucci. However, Greater Latrobe once again left the bases packed, as recently-inserted Mustangs’ pitcher Christian Brown induced a flyout from King to escape further damage.
“We had to keep it going. Too many times, we didn’t come up with the big hits after (the first two innings),” Basciano stated. “We knew they were going to keep fighting. We can’t let teams off the hook.”
Plum added a run in the fifth on an RBI groundout by Brown, and struck once again in the sixth, when McMasters scored on a single by Norcutt. Following that, Basciano called upon Ciesielski to replace Woodring, and the senior reliever struck out a pair of Mustangs to end the sixth.
Unable to add any insurance in the seventh, the Wildcats took an 8-5 edge to the final half inning, but Plum quickly mounted another comeback. John Ioannou singled on a ball that snuck under the glove of second baseman Petrosky, Brown drew a walk, and a wild pitch put both players in scoring position. The subsequent hitter, Silvio Ionadi, delivered a two-run single to right to pull Plum within a run, at 8-7. A fielders’ choice and a flyout put the Wildcats one-out away from victory, but Seton Hill commit Matthew Frazetta singled to put the winning run on base for Plum. With Norcutt at the plate with a full count, Ciesielski delivered a borderline pitch that was called strike three for the final out.
While his final inning was rocky, the fiery Ciesielski embraced the vocal Mustangs’ fanbase and the pressure-packed atmosphere.
“We expect him to be a bulldog fighting for everything,” Basciano noted. “He feeds off that adversity. He loves when people get on him – he drives on that.”
While Ciesielski collected the save, Woodring earned the win, working five-and-a-third innings, allowing five runs on eight hits, with no walks and four strikeouts. His success on Wednesday was the result of his strong mentality and a simple approach.
“He just hit his spots – making them hit his pitches. He’s a gutsy kid, and he pitches to contact, and that’s exactly what you got to do,” said the longtime Greater Latrobe coach.
Offensively, every Greater Latrobe starter reached base at least once. Amatucci and Knupp each had three hits and two runs scored, while Batista reached in all four of his plate appearances and had three RBIs.
“It’s not just one guy, there was a lot of great at bats in there,” Basciano noted. “Every single kid contributed in one way, top to bottom.”
On the Plum side, Norcutt, McMasters, and Ionadi each provided a pair of hits, while McMasters also scored twice, and Norcutt and Ionadi added a pair of RBIs.
———
Gr. Latrobe Plum ab r h ab r h
Short 4 0 0 Ionadi 4 0 2 Sickenbrgr 5 2 2 Kircher 4 0 1 Amatucci 5 2 3 McMasters 4 2 2 Knupp 5 2 3 Frazetta 4 0 1 Petrosky 4 1 1 Norcutt 3 1 2 Batista 1 0 1 Giarusso 1 0 1 King 3 0 0 Solinski 2 0 0 Clair 4 0 1 Dojonovic 3 1 1 Carns 3 0 0 Loannou 2 1 1 Krinock 0 1 0 Brown 2 0 0 Ciesielski 0 0 0 Gentile 0 1 0 Woodring 0 0 0 Lamia 0 1 0
Totals 34 8 11 Totals 29 7 11Gr. Latrobe 430 010 0 — 8 11 0Plum 010 211 2 — 7 11 3 Doubles: Sickenberger-2, Amatucci, Knupp (GL); Kircher, Dojonovic, McMasters (P) Strikeouts by: Woodring-4, Ciesielski-3 (GL); Dojonovic-3, Giarusso-1, Brown-1, Kemmerer-0 (P) Base on balls by: Woodring-0, Ciesielski-1 (GL); Dojonovic-2, Giarusso-3, Brown-0, Kemmerer-0 (P) Winning pitcher: Alex Woodring Losing pitcher: Brady Dojonovic
