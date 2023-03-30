It was not the home start that the Greater Latrobe boys volleyball team would have liked as it fell 3-2 to the visiting Hempfield Area Thursday.

“It was disappointing as we did not play well at all,” Wildcats coach Drew Vosefski. “Our defense broke down, and we couldn’t get the ball to our hitters to run an effective offense.”

