It was not the home start that the Greater Latrobe boys volleyball team would have liked as it fell 3-2 to the visiting Hempfield Area Thursday.
“It was disappointing as we did not play well at all,” Wildcats coach Drew Vosefski. “Our defense broke down, and we couldn’t get the ball to our hitters to run an effective offense.”
Things looked promising for the Wildcats early on as they took the first set 25-22.
Hempfield rallied in set two to take it 25-21.
The Spartans’ offense continued to roll through the third set as they would take it 25-20, putting them up 2-1.
It was Greater Latrobe’s chance to rally as its offense started to click in the fourth set winning it 25-22.
But much like the pace of the game, as Latrobe made a move, Hempfield found a way to answer and took the fifth set 15-10.
Vosefski feels his team needs to get back into the gym.
“We got to get back in the gym and work hard,” he said. “We’ve had some kids missing some practices because of some nagging injuries here and there. So, they are healthy now and we are back doing the normal things that we do to get more consistent.”
The early loss should not affect the recent No. 1 ranking the Wildcats were given for AA by the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association earlier in the week.
“They are AAA and we are AA,” Vosefski said. “It shouldn’t make much of a difference. We haven’t even started playing the AA teams yet. We have been trying to use the AAA teams from our old section to play more stiff competition.”
But Vosefski really is not concerned with the early-season rankings.
“That ranking means nothing to the end of the season, and you are the last man standing,” he said. “It is nice to look in the paper and the kids look at it, but it doesn’t mean squat until you are the last man.”
And this season, the Wildcats were flying blind with the drop from AAA to AA play.
“I haven’t seen many of these AA teams as we’ve been AAA for the last 12 years. We had been AAA since 2009,” Vosefski said. “We go to the Derry tournament on Saturday and then we start the AA section Tuesday against Deer Lakes.”
